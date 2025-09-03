Grant applications for legal aid to immigrants

The Washington State Department of Commerce is now accepting applications for funding to support legal aid services for low-income immigrants facing possible removal from the United States.

The grant program aims to help individuals who meet the state’s definition of indigent and are at risk of harm if deported. Funding will go toward providing direct legal representation or referrals in cases related to immigration status—especially in areas not already covered by other aid programs.

Applicants can request up to $300,000 per fiscal year, for a total of $600,000. Multiple contracts may be awarded, with priority given to high-need regions or specialized service providers.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Sept. 10.

More information and application materials are available on the Department of Commerce’s website at https://www.commerce.wa.gov/funding/applications-open-to-provide-legal-aid-for-indigent-immigrants/.