Classifieds

King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.

The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County's website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.

KCHA will accept submittals from Qualified Consultants for Pipe Video, Cleaning & Patching Services This is an on‐call term contract for projects that may occur throughout the King County area. RFQ documents can be downloaded from our website: https://www.kcha.org/business/professional/open

KCHA wants to let all vendors know that there is an ADDENDUM 1 for the Pipe Video, Cleaning & Patching Services RFQ documents can be downloaded from our website: https://www.kcha.org/business/professional/open

It is anticipated that this project will be funded in part by the Washington State Department of Ecology. Neither the State of Washington nor any of its departments or employees are, or shall be, a party to any contract or any subcontract resulting from this solicitation for proposals.

Proposals will be received for KC001484, Planning Services for the Community-Based Public-Private Partnership for Stormwater Retrofits Project ; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on September 11, 2025.

KCHA is soliciting bids for Carpet Cleaning Service Contract for commercial and residential apartment properties located throughout King, Thurston and Skagit Counties. Women and Minority owned companies are strongly encouraged to submit proposals. Proposals are due Thursday, September 11, 2025, by 2 PM. Proposals are available at kcha.org/business/open or via email Thursday, August 21, 2025. Contact Danielle Munroe, Management Analyst at KCHA (206) 574-1200 or Daniellem@kcha.org

King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all proposers that it will affirmatively ensure that for any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and no businesses will be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin (including limited English proficiency), creed, sex (including sexual orientation and gender identity), age, or disability in consideration for an award.

This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.

Proposals will be received for KC001490, Construction Management Services for the Tabor-Crowall and Brodell Revetment Project ; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on September 22, 2025 .

Brightwater Treatment Plant Operations Center (BOC) (92,000SF). The project will also add a solar panel system and remove decommissioned equipment that is no longer operational.

Brightwater Operations Center Roof & HVAC Replacement – This project will replace the roof and associated heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment on top of the

Small Generators Replacement Group 1: This project provides engineering and related services to King County Department of Natural Resources and Parks, Wastewater Treatment Division (WTD) to identify and evaluate alternatives to replace small standby power generators and associated systems at 16 regulator or outfall stations. The 16 stations have been divided into three groups, this project is specifically for Group 1.

WTD will provide schedule updates on some of our collaborative delivery projects as well as a number of upcoming construction, consulting and work order contracts and highlight upcoming projects. A brief description of some of the projects presenting at this Open House are below:

Once registered, you will receive an email confirmation that will include the meeting link with the option to save a meeting reminder on your calendar.

King County Wastewater Treatment Division (WTD) is hosting a virtual Informational Open House for interested firms to learn about upcoming projects and events. To encourage early teaming arrangements, we hope interested firms attend. For additional event details, visit WTD’s Upcoming Contract Opportunities page.

This Contract is subject to the appropriations of the State of Washington.

This contract is funded by the Federal Transit Administration. There is a 15% minimum requirement for Washington State Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises Certified Federal Small Business Enterprise (SBE) firms on this contract.

Proposals will be received for KC001486, Work Order Multidisciplinary Engineering and Related Services for Metro Transit Department ; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on September 23, 2025 .

Submittals will be received for KC001480, Heavy Civil GC/CM Services for MDCSO Wet Weather Treatment Station ; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, until 1:30 PM on October 21, 2025 . The County intends to procure a general contractor/construction manager (GC/CM) team to provide services for this project. The Wet Weather Treatment Station is a new treatment facility to treat combined sewer overflows (CSOs) prior to discharge through a new outfall into the east waterway at the mouth of the Duwamish River. The Project will construct an equalization basin(s), screening, pumps, ballasted sedimentation technology for solids removal, chlorine disinfection system utilizing ultraviolet light (UV) disinfection, solids storage, and instrumentation and controls. Total Estimated Price for Phase 1 (preconstruction): $10,000,000 Total Estimated Price for Phase 2 (construction): $1,035,000,000 Master Community Workforce Agreement (MCWA): A MCWA applies to this contract. Priority Hire Apprentice Utilization Requirement: 27% of the total Apprentice Labor Hours worked during the contract. Priority Hire Journey Level Requirement: 18% of the total Journey Labor Hours worked during the contract. There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract. There is a Fair Share Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) Goal: 10% of the Contract Price. There is a Fair Share Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) Goal: 6% of the Contract Price. It is anticipated that this project will be funded in part by the Washington State Department of Ecology. Neither the State of Washington nor any of its departments or employees are, or shall be, a party to any contract or any subcontract resulting from this solicitation for proposals. This project is anticipated to be funded in part by the United States Environmental Protection Agency through the Washington State Water Pollution Control Revolving Fund Program (Revolving Fund), and subject to certain federally mandated contract provisions. In accordance with EPA's policy on the utilization of socially and economically disadvantaged individuals and disadvantaged business enterprises in procurement, where subconsulting opportunities are available the Contractor shall make good faith efforts to ensure to the fullest extent possible that it subcontracts with Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. The applicable MBE/WBE fair share objectives/goals negotiated with EPA by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women's Business Enterprises are 10% MBE and 6% WBE. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women's Business Enterprises. This project is anticipated to be funded in part through the Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA), and subject to certain federally mandated contract provisions including but not limited to the Executive Order 12549 for debarment and suspension, restrictions on lobbying, compliance with civil rights laws, and prohibition on certain telecommunication and video surveillance services or equipment. Contact: Melissa Jordan, mejordan@kingcounty.gov , 206-263-4005

Additional instructions on accessing the Public Hearing are available at www.kcha.org. A copy of the draft plan will be available for review beginning October 2, 2025, at www.kcha.org or upon request by 206-574-4285 or mtw@kcha.org . Written comments may be submitted by email to mtw@kcha.org or mail to the following address: KCHA MTW Plan, 600 Andover Park W., Seattle, WA, 98188. All comments should be received by October 2, 2025.

The King County Housing Authority (KCHA) announces the availability of its draft 2026 Moving to Work (MTW) Plan. Moving to Work is a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) demonstration program, which allows housing authorities to establish local programs and policies in order to (1) increase the housing choices of low-income families, (2) help residents achieve economic independence, and (3) increase the cost-effectiveness of federal housing programs. As an MTW participant, KCHA develops and shares an annual plan which outlines and identifies proposed changes to policies and programs that KCHA may undertake in 2026. KCHA will hold a hybrid (in-person and virtual) Public Hearing to review and receive comments on Thursday, September 25, 2025, at 5:00PM at the Seola Gardens Community Center, located at 11215 5th Ave. SW, Seattle, WA 98146. Attendees may connect to the virtual meeting at the following web address:

Voluntary goals of 10% Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and 4% Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) are established for this contract. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the Washington State Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.

It is anticipated that this project will be funded in part by the Washington State Department of Ecology. Neither the State of Washington nor any of its departments or employees are, or shall be, a party to any contract or any subcontract resulting from this solicitation for proposals.

Proposals will be received for KC001479, Professional Services for the King County Flood Code Update ; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on October 3, 2025 .

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

Testing, monitoring and abatement as part of a construction project or a stand-alone work order. Work orders shall typically include lead, asbestos, heavy metals, mold, and sewer related hazards. Depending on the scope of work issued, associated subcontractors and simultaneous crews may be required.

There is a 5% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

Sealed bids will be received for KC001489, HAZARDOUS MATERIAL INSPECTION, TESTING AND ABATEMENT WORK ORDER ; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30:59 PM on 9/16/25 . Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details.

KC001439 OPENS: 8/21/2025

ITB – Marine Propellers

KC001455 OPENS: 8/20/2025

Technical Services for Supervisory Control & Data Acquisition (SCADA) System

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001468, 2025-27 Mechanical Construction Work Order Contract; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on 8/26/2025. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 10% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

The work under this Contract is for the implementation of General Government Major Maintenance and Repairs Program and consists of furnishing all labor, tools, equipment, materials, incidentals, superintendents, subcontractor coordination and overhead to perform mechanical repairs, replacements, minor modifications, upgrades, tenant and safety improvements in King County buildings as listed in this Section. The work will principally require industrial commercial and HVAC repairs and modifications, plumbing, equipment installation, fire alarm systems, fire sprinkler, and related trades. Associated subcontractors may be required. The work under this contract includes all mechanical and related trade work in secured jail facilities, office buildings, courthouses, public health clinics, King County Sheriff precincts, emergency management facilities and other county owned facilities as required. Secure facilities will require comprehensive background checks for all personnel accessing the facility.

Estimated contract price not to exceed: $1,000,000.00

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

King County Housing Authority

Central Issaquah TOD

Announcement for Market Rate Developer

DUE DATE: September 10, 2025 at 2:00 P.M.

Request for Proposals

King County Housing Authority (KCHA) is issuing a competitive Request for Proposals (RFP) to invite qualified developers in the State of Washington to submit proposals to participate in the development of a new mixed-use, transit-oriented development in Issaquah. The development site is located at 1550 Newport Way NW in Issaquah, WA.

The development consists of two separate multi-family buildings that will share common outdoor amenities. One building is being developed as affordable housing by Trailhead Apartments LLLP, a limited liability limited partnership, with King County Housing Authority being the General Partner. The second building is intended to be market rate housing, for which KCHA is seeking proposals to develop and own the market rate building. There is approximately 208,000 sq. ft. of FAR Chargeable Area available for the market rate building.

All submissions must be received by King County Housing Authority, General Partner, no later than the above due date and time. No submissions will be accepted after that date and time. If you have questions, please contact Marisa Chang at marisac@kcha.org.

Request for Proposals and exhibits are available for download on KCHA’s website at https://www.kcha.org/business/construction/open

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001475, SOUTH TREATMENT PLANT (STP) BIOGAS NEAR TERM MODIFICATIONS; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30pm on 8/21/2025. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 20% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

Master Community Workforce Agreement (MCWA): A MCWA applies to this contract.

Priority Hire Apprentice Utilization Requirement: 27% of the total Apprentice Labor Hours worked during the contract.

Priority Hire Journey Level Requirement: 18% of the total Journey Labor Hours worked during the contract.

Estimated contract price: $16,696,00

The purpose of this Contract is for installation, and replacement and commissioning of key components of the Biogas system at the South Treatment Plant (STP) in Renton, WA. The work of the contract includes but is not limited to replacement of the gas dehydration system, waste gas burners, scrubbing water pump assemblies, key control valves and instrumentation on the biogas upgrading system; installation of a flash tank and thermal oxidizer, as well as related structural, architectural, civil, electrical, instrumentation and programming modifications to support the entire project.

Pre-Bid(s): Please see Section 00 10 00 for details

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001462, WEST DUWAMISH WET WEATHER STORAGE; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30PM on SEPTEMBER 16, 2025. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid, Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) Goal: 10% of the Contract Price.

There is a Women Business Enterprise (WBE) Goal: 6% of the Contract Price.

Master Community Workforce Agreement (MCWA): A MCWA applies to this contract.

Priority Hire Apprentice Utilization Requirement: 27% of the total Apprentice Labor Hours worked during the contract.

Priority Hire Journey Level Requirement: 18% of the total Journey Labor Hours worked during the contract.

There is a Fair-share Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) Goal: 10% of the Contract Price.

There is a Fair-share Women Business Enterprise (WBE) Goal: 6% of the Contract Price.

Good Faith Efforts to meet the Fair-share goals are required.

This project is funded in part by the Department of Ecology Clean Water State Revolving Fund, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Neither the State of Washington or the EPA, nor any of its departments or employees are, or shall be, a party to any contract or any subcontract resulting from this solicitation for bids.

Brief Scope: Construct West Duwamish Combined Sewer Overflow (CSO) Control Facility and

West Duwamish Interceptor Diversion Structure, modify existing Terminal 115 Overflow Structure and make improvements to existing mechanical, electrical, and instrumentation and control (I&C) systems to existing West Michigan Street Regulator Station.

Estimated contract price: $55,590,135.00

The Successful bidder will be required to conform to the wage requirements prescribed by the federal Davis-Bacon and Relate Acts which requires that all laborers and mechanics employed by contractors and subcontractors performing on contracts funded in whole or in part by SRF appropriations in excess of $2000 pay their laborers and mechanics not less than the prevailing wage rates and fringe benefits, and determined by the Secretary of Labor, for corresponding classes of laborers and mechanics employed on similar projects in the area.

Pre-Bid(s): Please see Section 00 10 00 Invitation to Bid for details

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC001469, Work Order Environmental Services for Metro Transit Department; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on August 27, 2025.

This contract is funded by the Federal Transit Administration. There is a 12% minimum requirement for Washington State Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises Certified Federal Small Business Enterprise (SBE) firms on this contract.

King County intends to award two contracts from this RFP.

Total Estimated Price: $600,000 (each)

This Contract is subject to the appropriations of the State of Washington.

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Alice Phoenix, alice.phoenix@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-9311

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC001465, Engineering and Design Services for the Vashon Organics Collection Area Improvement Project; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on August 22, 2025.

Total Estimated Price for Phase 1: $80,208.00

Total Estimated Price for all Phases: $1,967,755.00

This project is anticipated to be funded in part by the United States Environmental Protection Agency and subject to certain federally mandated contract provisions.

In accordance with EPA’s policy on the utilization of socially and economically disadvantaged individuals and disadvantaged business enterprises in procurement, where subconsulting opportunities are available the Contractor shall make good faith efforts to ensure to the fullest extent possible that it subcontracts with Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. The applicable MBE/WBE fair share objectives/goals negotiated with EPA by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises are 10% MBE and 4% WBE. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Debbie Hall, debhall@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-7873

BID DUE DATE: 08/13/25

BID DUE TIME: 1:00 PM

REQUEST FOR BIDS

KCHA will accept bids from Qualified General Contractors for the Burndale Homes Additional Transformer Vault project located in Auburn, WA. Bid documents and drawings can be downloaded from our website: www.kcha.org/business/construction/open

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Proposals will be received for KC001443, Heavy Civil GC/CM Services for Black Diamond Trunk Capacity Upgrades; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, until 1:30 PM on September 11, 2025. Late proposals will not be accepted.

The County intends to procure a general contractor/construction manager team to provide services for this project.

Scope: The scope of the GC/CM contract is to increase conveyance capacity and reliability, preventing system overflows, and safeguarding public health and the environment. Preconstruction services include managing project meetings, addressing constructability and risk issues, providing cost estimates and construction plans, exploring cost-saving options, supporting small businesses, and collaborating on logistics, scheduling, and permitting

Total Estimated Price for Phase 1 (preconstruction): $3.5M

Total Estimated Price for Phase 2 (construction): $66M

Master Community Workforce Agreement (MCWA): A MCWA applies to this contract.

Priority Hire Apprentice Utilization Requirement: 27% of the total Apprentice Labor Hours worked during the contract.

Priority Hire Journey Level Requirement: 18% of the total Journey Labor Hours worked during the contract.

There is a Voluntary Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) Goal: 10% of the Contract Price.

There is a Voluntary Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) Goal: 6% of the Contract Price.

This project is anticipated to be funded in part by the United States Environmental Protection Agency through Water Infrastructure Financing and Innovation Act (WIFIA), and subject to certain federally mandated contract provisions.

In accordance with EPA’s policy on the utilization of socially and economically disadvantaged individuals and disadvantaged business enterprises in procurement, where subconsulting opportunities are available the Contractor shall make good faith efforts to ensure to the fullest extent possible that it subcontracts with Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. The applicable MBE/WBE fair share objectives/goals negotiated with EPA by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises are 10% MBE and 6% WBE. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.

King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all Proposers that it will affirmatively ensure that any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal.

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC001471, Programmatic Work Order Mitigation and Monitoring Services for Parks and Recreation Division; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on August 18, 2025.

There is a 15% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractor and Supplier (SCS) firms on this contract.

King County intends to award two contracts from this RFP.

Total Estimated Price: $5,000,000 (each)

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Jenny Sebero, jsebero@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-5738

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS

Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.

The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

KC001448 OPENS: 8/18/2025

Operator Safety Partitions

Pre-Submittal Conference: Pre-Submittal Conference: Tuesday, 7/22/2025 at 1:00 PM via the link provided in the solicitation

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

REQUEST FOR INFORMATION

Submittals will be received for KC001483, RFI for MDCSO Chelan Wet Weather Storage; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, until 1:30 pm on August 7, 2025.

Wastewater Treatment Division is requesting industry and market information, insight, and knowledge on its upcoming Mouth of Duwamish Combined Sewer Overflow (MDCSO) Chelan Wet Weather Storage Tank. Responses are intended solely to inform the County’s submission of an application to the Capital Projects Advisory Review Board (CPARB) Project Review Committee (PRC) and future development of an Request for Proposal (RFP).

The County is providing Respondents an opportunity to receive an overview of the project, and provide feedback on the following items:

1. Heavy Civil Authority and Alternative Subcontracting

2. Alternative Subcontract Packages

3. Risk Considerations

4. Other Considerations and Industry Recommendations

Project Location: Lower Duwamish River, King County, Seattle, WA.

Project Background: Scope includes construction of a 7-million gallon below grade combined sewer overflow (CSO) storage tank, a diversion structure, demolition and replacement of the Chelan regulator station, and installation of approximately 2,600 lineal feet of open-cut and trenchless (micro-tunneling and pipe ramming) influent 60-inch pipe. Submersible drain pumps will discharge wet weather flows from the storage tank to the effluent conveyance system. The effluent pipeline will discharge to the West Duwamish Interceptor for treatment at the West Point Treatment Plant. Construction of the influent conveyance is expected to include removing abandoned concrete and timber foundations. The Project area has been used for a variety of industrial purposes and multiple sites in the vicinity have some level of documented soil or groundwater contamination.

Construction Estimate: $410 million.

Target Schedule: RFP release anticipated Q1, 2026. Preconstruction services are contemplated to occur starting in 2026, and construction services are contemplated to start in Q3 2029. Construction is anticipated to complete Q4 2034.

Potential Funding Sources: King County, WIFIA, and EPA SRF.

Prospective respondents can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Jenny Sebero, jsebero@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-5738

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS

Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.

The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

KC001392 OPENS: 8/4/2025

RFP-Long-Term Wastewater Climate Adaptation Planning

KC001375 OPENS: 9/4/2025

RFP-Wheelchair Accessible For-hire Vehicle Coordinating Dispatching Services

KC001460 OPENS: 8/05/2025

ITB-Belts, Bearings, and Related Items

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001474, 16th Ave SW Pedestrian Improvements; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 11:30AM on 08/05/2025. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid for details.

There is a Mandatory Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Goal: 15%.

King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

Brief Scope: Improvement of 16th Ave SW from SW 100th St to SW 107th St and 500-feet on approach to these intersections in King County by restriping the existing roadway to three vehicle lanes with bicycle facilities and parking, installing curb ramps, installing new solar rectangular flashing beacon systems, upgrading existing flasher system to rectangular rapid flashing beacon system, updating signing and other work, all in accordance with the attached Plans, these Special Provisions, the Standard Specifications, the KCRDCS, and the WSDOT Standard Plans for Road, Bridge, and Municipal Construction.

Estimated contract price: $ 667,930.00

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC001470, Construction Management Services for NE Auburn Creek Restoration Project; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on July 31, 2025.

This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.

Total Estimated Price: $490,627 Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Debbie Hall, debhall@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-7873

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS

Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.

The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

KC001423 OPENS: 8/12/2025

Spill Containment Products and Related Items

KC001294 OPENS: 7/28/2025

Hydraulic Pump Parts and Rebuild Services

KC001392 OPENS: 8/4/2025

RFP-Long-Term Wastewater Climate Adaptation Planning

KC001402 OPENS: 8/27/2025

Computer Aided Dispatch System Replacement

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001464, Five Mile Lake Park – Main Parking Lot Lighting; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30:59 PM on 7/22/2025. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid for details.

There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 15% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

Synopsis: Coordinate with PSE for installation of new transformer. Connect to new meter and install lighting and electrical system for the main visitor parking lot.

Estimated contract price: $811,400

Pre-Bid: Please see Invitation to Bid for details.

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS

Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.

The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

KC001458 OPENS: 7/22/2025

Driver Training and Monitoring Services

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS

Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.

The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

KC001424 OPENS: 7/11/2025

Vehicle and Equipment Filters and Related Items

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Submittals will be received for KC001248 Heavy Civil GC/CM Services for Metro’s State of Good Repair Program – Bundle 1; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, until 12:00pm on August 6, 2025.

The County intends to procure a general contractor/construction manager (GC/CM) team to provide services for this project. This is a programmatic GC/CM and the Contractor may be responsible for multiple work packages over the life of the contract. The objective of this program is to upgrade and replace aging equipment and infrastructure in Metro’s SGR sub-portfolio. The SGR sub-portfolio provides reinvestment, replacement, and refurbishment for existing infrastructure and facilities.

Total Estimated Price for Phase 1 (preconstruction): $3,000,000

Total Estimated Price for Phase 2 (construction): $80,000,000

Master Community Workforce Agreement (MCWA): A MCWA applies to this contract.

Priority Hire Apprentice Utilization Requirement: 27% of the total Apprentice Labor Hours worked during the contract.

Priority Hire Journey Level Requirement: 18% of the total Journey Labor Hours worked during the contract.

This contract is funded by the Federal Transit Administration. There is a 15% minimum requirement for Washington State Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises Certified Federal Small Business Enterprise (SBE) firms on this contract.

This Contract is subject to the appropriations of the State of Washington.

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Kelly McKeever, kelly.mckeever@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-9389

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC001459, Work Order Geotechnical Engineering Services for Water and Land Resources Division; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on July 21, 2025.

This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.

King County intends to award two contracts from this RFP.

Total Estimated Price: $1,000,000 (each)

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Jenny Sebero, jsebero@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-5738

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001442, Geomembrane Installation and Repair Work Order 2025; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on 07/02/2025. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 3% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS

Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.

The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

KC001454 OPENS: 7/9/2025

RFP-Rural Economic Strategies Review, Analysis, and Evaluation

KC001404 OPENS: 7/17/2025

Workplace Investigation Consultant Services (On-Call)

Pre-Submittal Conference: Tuesday, 6/24/2025 at 10:00 AM via the link provided in the solicitation

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Informational Open House: Upcoming Contracting Opportunities – King County Wastewater Treatment Division

Informational Open House: Upcoming Contracting Opportunities – King County Wastewater Treatment Division

King County Wastewater Treatment Division (WTD) is hosting a virtual Informational Open House for interested firms to learn about upcoming projects and events. To encourage early teaming arrangements, we hope interested firms attend. For additional event details, visit WTD’s Upcoming Contract Opportunities page.

Event Date/Time

June 24, 2025, at 1:00 PM (PST)

Duration: Approx. 1 hour MS Teams Meeting Link (Registration is required): Register HERE Link: https://tinyurl.com/WTDOpenHouse-06242025

Once registered, you will receive an email confirmation that will include the meeting link with the option to save a meeting reminder on your calendar.

WTD will provide schedule updates on some of our collaborative delivery projects as well as a number of upcoming construction, consulting and work order contracts and highlight upcoming projects. A brief description of projects presenting at this Open House are below:

Mouth of Duwamish Combined Sewer Overflow (MDCSO) Program – King County Wastewater Treatment Division has initiated the Mouth of Duwamish Combined Sewer Overflow (MDCSO) Program to implement an integrative solution to control the discharge of five Combined Sewer Overflows (CSO) outfalls that occur during wet weather events in Seattle, flowing to the mouth of the Duwamish River. The project area is in the SODO neighborhood and includes sections of the Elliott Bay shoreline within Seattle and the east and west waterways of the Duwamish River on either side of Harbor Island. The five outfalls (Chelan, Hanford #2,

Lander, Kingdome, and King Street) are all located in the Duwamish Waterway. The program will build infrastructure to convey, store and treat combined sewer flow during storm events to control CSOs per regulations.

Sammamish Plateau Diversion (GC/CM): This project will address regional conveyance system capacity needs by diverting flows out of the South Lake Sammamish Planning Area north. Diverting flows northward will alleviate capacity needs at several King County conveyance facilities.

South Treatment Plant (STP) Dissolved Air Flotation Tanks (DAFT) Rehabilitation (ITB): The County’s Wastewater Treatment Division (WTD) will replace DAFTs 1 through 6 process equipment and covers at the STP. The DAFTs co-thicken primary sludge and waste activated sludge. Work includes performing demolition and replacement of the DAFT metal equipment components with new 316 Stainless Steel equipment, conversion of rail track system to cantilever system, new flat aluminum covers, ventilation system upgrades, access improvements, and pilot testing a sludge blanket level monitoring device. The equipment vendor package will include bridge beams, center column with internal motor, two rake arms, eight skimmer arms, two float boxes, and effluent Launder pipe.

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001446, Enumclaw Landfill Zink Flare Decommissioning-Rebid; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30PM on 07/01/2025. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 5% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 3% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

Brief Scope; Decommission Zink Flare Station at Enumclaw Closed Landfill. The work includes removal of the flare station equipment, decommissioning of the electrical equipment, and necessary upgrades to condensate system.

Estimated contract price: $470,000.00

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC001438, Engineering and Design Services for the Lakeland North Urban Nature Park Project; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on July 10, 2025.

Total Estimated Price for Phase 1: $800,000

Total Estimated Price for all Phases: $1,250,000

This project is anticipated to be funded in part by the Recreation and Conservation Funding Board (RCFB or funding board) and the Recreation Conservation Office through the (RCO), and subject to certain federally mandated contract provisions.

In accordance with RCO’s policy on the utilization of socially and economically disadvantaged individuals and disadvantaged business enterprises in procurement, where subconsulting opportunities are available the Contractor shall make good faith efforts to ensure to the fullest extent possible that it subcontracts with Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. The applicable MBE/WBE fair share objectives/goals negotiated with EPA by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises are 10% MBE and 4% WBE. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.

King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all proposers that it will affirmatively ensure that for any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and no businesses will be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin (including limited English proficiency), creed, sex (including sexual orientation and gender identity), age, or disability in consideration for an award.

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Debbie Hall, debhall@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-7873

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC001451, Work Order Surveying and Mapping Services for Metro Transit Department; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on July 10, 2025.

This contract is funded by the Regional Mobility Grant funding. There is a 10% minimum requirement for Washington State Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises Certified Federal Small Business Enterprise (SBE) firms on this contract.

Total Estimated Price: $1,000,000

This Contract is subject to the appropriations of the State of Washington.

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Alice Phoenix, alice.phoenix@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-9311

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001445, Belmondo Levee Repair; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on 06/26/2025. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 20% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

Brief Scope: This project will (1) repair up to 100-feet of damage on the levee, existing engineered log jam (ELJ) and rock barb located at River Mile (RM) 10.4 on the Cedar River; (2) include aquatic habitat enhancement in the floodplain adjacent to the damaged section of levee; (3) continue providing flood protection to State Route 169, King County’s Cedar River Regional Trail, and Verizon’s buried interstate fiber optic line.

Estimated contract price: $880,901

Pre-Bid(s)/Site Tour(s): Please see Section 00 10 00 Invitation to Bid for details

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS

Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.

The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

KC001456 OPENS: 6/30/2025

Jury Summons Printing, Postage & Mailing

KC001403 OPEN: 6/26/2025

ITB-Silvicultural Services

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received for KC001453, SOUTH TREATMENT PLANT ESSENTIAL SERVICES STANDBY GENERATOR REPLACEMENT REBID; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30PM on JUNE 6, 2025. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 10% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 10% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

The purpose of the project is to replace an aging 400kW essential service standby generator, generator replacement panel, and associated accessories, and circuiting. The project also includes the replacement of existing non-functional underground fuel storage tank (UST) fuel monitoring system and installation of a new fuel polishing system. The work includes but is not limited to installation of temporary generator, wiring, demolition, installation of new control panels and instrumentation, and all other work as defined in the Contract documents.

Estimated contract price: $1,395,761.00

Pre-Bid(s): Please see Section 00 10 00 for details.

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC001437, Engineering Services for CSO Supplemental Compliance and Corrective Action Program; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on July 3, 2025.

This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.

Total Estimated Price for Phase 1: $12,000,000

Total Estimated Price for all Phases: $84,000,000

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Corinne Easter, corinne.easter@kingcounty.gov, 206-477-8556

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received by the King County Procurement Services Section through the following emails: skoskei@kingcounty.gov or 206-263-5735 and michelle.poste@kingcounty.gov or (206) 263-9303.

RFP/A SR-0000276465 OPENS: 7/2/2025

Vehicle / Vehicle Licensing Sub-Agent-Burien Submissions should be sent to skoskei@kingcounty.gov or 206-263-5735 and michelle.poste@kingcounty.gov or (206) 263-9303

REQUEST FOR BIDS

BID DUE DATE: 06/25/25

BID DUE TIME: 1:00PM

KCHA will accept bids from Qualified General Contractors for the Boulevard Manor Fire Alarm System Replacement project located in Burien, WA. Bid documents and drawings can be downloaded from our website: www.kcha.org/business/construction/open

Public notice

The King County Housing Authority (KCHA) announces the availability of its proposed Amendment 1 to its adopted 2025 Moving to Work (MTW) Plan.

Moving to Work is a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) program, which allows select housing authorities to establish local programs and policies in order to (1) increase the housing choices of low-income families, (2) help residents achieve economic independence, and (3) increase the cost-effectiveness of federal housing programs. As an MTW agency, KCHA develops and shares an annual plan which outlines and identifies proposed changes to policies and programs that KCHA may undertake in 2025. The proposed Amendment 1 includes updates to the adopted Plan.

A copy of the proposed amendment will be available for review beginning June 2, 2025, at: https://www.kcha.org/about/news/mtw or upon request by contacting mtw@kcha.org or 206-574-4285. Written comments may also be submitted by mail to the following address:

KCHA Attn: MTW Plan Comments, 600 Andover Park W., Tukwila, WA, 98188. All comments should be received by July 1, 2025.

KCHA will hold a Public Hearing to review and receive comments on Tuesday, June 24, 2025 at 6:00 PM at the Seola Gardens Community Center, located at 11215 5th Ave. SW, Seattle, WA 98146. Attendees also have the option to participate virtually, on the meeting platform, Zoom. Those attending virtually may connect to the meeting at the following web address: https://qrco.de/bg2T9h.

REQUEST FOR BIDS

BID DUE DATE: 06/25/25

BID DUE TIME: 1:00PM

KCHA will accept submittals from Qualified Consultants for Physical Capital Needs Assessment Services This is an on‐call term contract for projects that may occur throughout the King County area. RFQ documents can be downloaded from our website: https://www.kcha.org/business/professional/open

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Proposals will be received for KC001444, Work Order Multidisciplinary Architectural & Engineering Services for Facilities Management Division; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on July 9, 2025.

There is a 10% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractor and Supplier (SCS) firms on this contract.

King County intends to award one contract from this RFP.

Total Estimated Price: $2,000,000

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Jennifer Haegele, jhaegele@kingcounty.gov, 206-477-5716