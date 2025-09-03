CISC expands preschool program in CID

The Chinese Information and Service Center (CISC) said it will expand its bilingual preschool program from one to two classrooms, now located in the former Denise Louie Education Center space at 8th and Lane in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District (CID).

The new classrooms will enable CISC to serve more children and families in a bilingual environment that honors home languages and cultural heritage.

“We are excited to grow our preschool program in a space that has long served the community,” said Hueiling Chan, Program Director at CISC. “This expansion is a direct response to the needs of families in the CID and nearby neighborhoods and a continuation of our mission to help immigrants achieve success while honoring their heritage.”

The expansion is made possible through CISC’s continued partnership with the Seattle Preschool Program, an initiative by the City of Seattle’s Department of Education and Early Learning that provides high-quality, affordable preschool to Seattle families.

“We are proud to partner with families to enable the next generation to thrive,” said Mabel Kwong, preschool site director at CISC. “We are looking forward to opportunities for greater collaboration and intergenerational activities with our neighbors in the CID neighborhood.”

The 2025-2026 school year begins on Sept. 8.

For more information about CISC’s preschool program, please visit cisc-seattle.org.