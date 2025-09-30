CID Night Market thriving with continued Amazon support

By Irfan Shariff

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

From bingsu to flame-torched bone marrow, hand-crafted jewelry and crocheted mini plushies, and a larger-than-life Labubu available for selfies, this year’s Chinatown-International District (CID)’s Night Market in Seattle saw 100-plus vendors selling their wares, plus feeding and entertaining visitors on Sept. 27.

The event sprawled out nearly four blocks centered around Hing Hay Park, where families, dogs, tweens, and elders sat eating and watching live performances under the newer metal paifang gate.

“This is what we want. We want people spending money and eating food,” said Tuyen Than, executive director of the Chinatown-International District Business Improvement Area (CIDBIA), who estimates 20,000 people attending the event.

John Fisher of Crafty Kumo creates crocheted dogwear, toys, and plushies. This is his second year as a vendor at the Night Market. “We love seeing people walking by and smiling.”

Since 2006, the CID has hosted the Night Market to coincide with the Mid-Autumn Moon Festival with the exception of 2023 when there was no event due to cost. That’s when Amazon stepped up.

“When we heard it wasn’t going to go on because of a reduction in funding, we knew we had to step in,” said Taylor Hoang, who leads community engagement for Amazon. “We reached out because we’re in a position to help.”

“Given Amazon has been in Seattle for over 30 years, we are very invested in the place we call home,” she said. Amazon has underwritten the cost of the 2024, 2025, and 2026 night markets, providing $250,000 in funding.

“I grew up in the CID,” said Hoang, who remembers going to the Night Market as a child and has recently brought her own children to experience it. “It’s a really fun event for the whole family.”

Than loves this event because “it’s free, accessible, and supports small businesses. It shows what the neighborhood has to offer.”

Crafty Kumo has no physical storefront but the Night Market offers Fisher a community-based place to market. The vendor fee pays for the booth and a portion goes back to the CID, he said.

According to Than, most vendors returned from 2024 and many said they sold out of merchandise or food.

“Amazon is a long-time supporter of the CID,” said Hoang. In addition to adopting part of South Jackson Street, it works closely with the Seattle Chinatown International District Preservation and Development Authority and Asian Counseling and Referral Service. Most recently, it pledged another $250,000 to public safety in Little Saigon, which plays into the city of Seattle’s $1 million plan with The Asian American Foundation to create an ambassadors program. The program is similar to those in downtown and Ballard.

“This is a positive thing,” believes Than, because “it’s not the police that will arrive in less than 5 minutes.”

Plus, events like the Night Market have “people on the streets. It’s more lively and makes people feel safer,” she said.

In 2027, the CID will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Night Market without the current level of support from Amazon, but Hoang assures that “Amazon will still be here.” She believes Amazon’s investment has provided the CIDBIA room to bring in additional partners, and time to ramp-up on cash flow for future years.

Than is excited for the 20th Night Market. The CIDBIA plans to “bring back previous elements and wants everyone to be a part of it.”