Changing things for the better | Book recommendations

By Samantha Pak

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

All This Twisted Glory

By Tahereh Mafi

Storytide, 2024

As the long-lost heir to the Jinn throne, Alizeh has finally found her people. And she’s even maybe found her crown. Cyrus, the ruler of Tulan, has offered her his kingdom in an exchange that would start with their marriage, and end with his murder.

While killing Cyrus should be easy—his dark reputation and blood-soaked past certainly precedes him—it’s easier said than done. Because even though accepting his offer might be the only way for Alizeh to fulfill her destiny and save her people, the more she gets to know Cyrus, the more she comes to realize there’s more to him than meets the eye.

Meanwhile, Prince Kamran of the Ardunian Empire has arrived, and he’s ready to exact revenge.

Based on Persian mythology, the third installment of Mafi’s This Woven Kingdom series, “Twisted Glory” picks up right where its predecessor left off. As with the previous two books in this series, one of the main themes in this story is how our first impressions of others can be wrong and the importance of looking past our prejudices.

While this is obvious in how many of the characters view Cyrus based on rumors and the reputation he has garnered, we also see this with some of the other characters. From Kamran continuing to prove that a high birth doesn’t make you better than other people (I’ve said it once, I’ll say it again, I’m still not sure how I feel about him yet), to Huda (who is quickly becoming my favorite character in this series) showing that frivolity doesn’t mean you can’t be caring, protective, and stand up to people when needed, Mafi shows readers that we should keep an open mind about people and give them the chance to prove themselves—one way or another.

Fathomfolk

By Eliza Chan

Orbit, 2024

Welcome to Tiankawi: Shining pearl of human civilization and safe haven for anyone fleeing civil unrest. At least that’s what it appears to be on the surface. But take a deeper look at the semi-flooded city and you’ll find that humans are literally on top. And from their shining towers and aerial walkways, they’re peering down at the fathomfolk—sirens, seawitches, kelpies, and kappas—who live in the polluted waters below.

So when Mira, a half-siren, is promoted to captain of the border guard, she sees it as an opportunity to help her downtrodden people. But earning the trust and respect of her human colleagues is nothing compared to what she’s got to deal with when Nami, a know-it-all water dragon and fathomfolk princess (who also happens to be her partner’s younger sister), is exiled to the city and placed under Mira’s watch.

Then extremists sabotage a city festival and violence erupts across the city—as does a clampdown on fathomfolk rights (not like they were treated that well to begin with). Now both Mira and Nami have to decide if true change is worth the cost.

Told from multiple points of view, “Fathomfolk” is the story of what happens when an oppressed people are done being treated like second-class citizens. If there’s one thing I love in a story, it’s when the underdog stands up to authority. True, things are taken to the extreme in this case (as we’ve also seen in other stories—both real and fictional), but I always appreciate a chance to see the “little guy” win, even if I don’t always approve of their methods.

I also enjoyed Chan’s world building in this story and learning about the inner workings of Tianwaki and how the city operates. And while I’m not huge on politics, this does help readers understand the significance of certain characters’ actions and why they do the things they do—even if it may seem to not serve them or their community.

Kiki Kallira Breaks a Kingdom

By Sangu Mandanna

Viking Books, 2021

Kiki Kallira is a worrier. From her concern over whether she locked the front door, to coming up with scenarios for why her mom is late, Kiki’s anxiety has gotten out of control. The one thing that has helped her is drawing. Kiki’s sketchbook is filled with doodles of Indian myths and legends her mother has told her over the years.

Then one day, Kiki’s mythological characters begin coming to life and leaving their pages for the real world. And if that weren’t enough, Kiki ends up falling into the magical world she has drawn, where she discovers the group of rebel kids she created to protect the kingdom, as well as an ancient deity bent on destroying both worlds. As the person responsible for creating this world and a way for the evil god to return to the real world, Kiki has to overcome her fear and anxiety to save both worlds.

“Kiki Kallira” is the story of a young girl who learns how to stand up for herself and others, despite not feeling like she can do it. When we meet her, she can barely spend the day at an amusement park before her fears take over her thoughts. So seeing her come into herself and become brave is a great thing to see. Not to say she’s not scared, she still is. But Kiki finds a way to overcome this—which is something readers of all ages can learn from.

I also enjoyed how this story shows young kids making a difference in their world. So much of the time, young people are told all the things they can’t do because of their age. But here, we see a group of kids tasked with saving the world and stepping up to that task. I also appreciated how everyone in the group had different strengths and things they were good at, showing readers that there are many ways to solve a problem—and how in many cases, it takes all of us working together to find the solution.