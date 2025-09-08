Blessing ceremony marks new chapter for Indian American Community Services in Kent

Indian American Community Services (IACS) marked a milestone Sunday with a blessing ceremony at the site of its future Kent Community Center.

The event mixed interfaith prayers and cultural traditions as community members and leaders celebrated the vision for the 22,000-square-foot space, set to open in phases by 2026.

“This Center is being built with and for the community—Indian, South Asian, and beyond,” said Lalita Uppala, the group’s executive director.

Founded in 1984, IACS has grown into a leading provider of culturally responsive services, from youth programs and senior wellness to small business support and legal aid. With $6 million already raised toward a $9.5 million renovation, the Kent center is expected to expand access to everything from childcare and counseling to job training and cultural events.

City Council President Satwinder Kaur called the project “a permanent space for connection, healing, and opportunity for generations to come.”