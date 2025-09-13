Alaska Airlines launches nonstop service from Seattle to Seoul

Alaska Airlines has officially launched its new nonstop route between Seattle and Seoul Incheon.

The inaugural flight took off on Friday from Sea-Tac Airport, operating on a Hawaiian Airlines 787-9 Dreamliner. The service now runs five days a week and arrives in South Korea’s capital the following evening.

The new transpacific service comes just ahead of Chuseok—also known as Korean Thanksgiving—which begins in early October.

In addition to the new Seoul service, Alaska will begin flying the 787-9 on its existing Seattle–Tokyo Narita route starting Jan. 6, 2026. New Dreamliner service to London and Rome will begin next spring.