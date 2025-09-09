2025 AMOCAT Arts Award winners announced

The Tacoma Arts Commission has announced this year’s AMOCAT Arts Award winners and among them is Saiyare Refaei, a Chinese-Iranian artist based in Tacoma. Their mediums include murals, printmaking, digital drawings, and poetry.

A member of the Justseeds Artist Cooperative, Saiyare uses art as a bridge for community building, education, and healing. They have been published in We Need a Reckoning: Poetry, Essays, and Memoir by Women and Non-Binary People of Color and illustrated the workbook for Let This Radicalize You by Kelly Hayes and Mariame Kaba.

The AMOCAT Arts Awards honor the people and organizations that positively impact the community with their passion, innovation, and commitment to the arts.

The awards will be presented during the Tacoma Arts Month Proclamation at the Tacoma City Council meeting on Sept. 30.