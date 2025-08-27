Wong advances at US Open and becomes 1st man from Hong Kong to win Open era Grand Slam singles match

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The historical significance was not lost on Coleman Wong, even at 21 years old. The excitement of winning his first main draw singles match at a Grand Slam tournament was not just about him.

Wong knew full well that his first-round victory at the U.S. Open on Monday made him the first men’s player from Hong Kong to win a Grand Slam singles match since the Open era began in 1968.

“It’s a big moment for me and also my family, Hong Kong people here and back at home,” Wong said. “It means a lot.”

Wong defeated American Aleksander Kovacevic in straight sets 6-4, 7-5, 7-6 (4). After falling short in qualifying at Flushing Meadows, the Australian Open and twice apiece at Wimbledon and the French Open, he wanted to soak in the moment so much he hadn’t even checked to read the text message he received from Rafael Nadal.

“I guess I need to reply to him soon,” Wong said.

Nadal is Wong’s idol but also now invested in his fledgling career because of a role the 22-time Grand Slam winner played in it. Wong’s family moved to Spain so he could train at the Rafa Nadal Academy, a springboard to this point that also sparked some friendships along the way.

One is with Alexandra Eala, who on Sunday at the U.S. Open became the first woman representing the Philippines to win a Grand Slam match. Wong witnessed that firsthand, and Eala was courtside for his historic moment less than 24 hours later.

“We celebrate together,” Wong said. “For me and Alex, we’re doing things that nobody does it before. We’re really happy for each other.”

Wong and Eala are among the players from countries not as well known for tennis standing out at the U.S. Open. Renata Zarazua, the only entrant from Mexico, upset sixth-seeded Madison Keys, and Janice Tjen earned the first singles win by an Indonesian player in a Grand Slam tournament in 22 years.

“Definitely, tennis is becoming a bit more, like, popular, more global,” Zarazua said.

Wong, ranked 173rd on the ATP Tour, has stolen the spotlight before, just not at this level. He beat Blake Shelton, now No. 6, on hard court in Miami in March, before losing to Australia’s Adam Walton.

Up next at the U.S. Open? Walton, of course.

“I can’t wait,” Wong said. “I’m already excited for it, so let’s go. I’m going to go all-in.”

Going 1-0 in his first major appearance was not satisfying to Wong, who first picked up a racket to give tennis a go at age 5 while also running track and playing soccer as a kid.

The child of a headmaster and a math and physical education teacher and whose sister Elena now works at a bank, he’s embracing the pressure of being in a Grand Slam.

“This tournament, it’s a tennis player’s dream,” Wong said. “For a tennis player, you want to perform on a stage like this. This is where I want to be. I thought about this so many times when I was young watching Rafa battling. … I just want to keep going and see what I can do here.”