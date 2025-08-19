U.S. revokes more than 6,000 student visas under Trump administration

The Trump administration has revoked more than 6,000 student visas since January, according to the U.S. State Department.

Roughly 4,000 of the visa revocations were tied to alleged criminal activity, including charges such as assault, DUI and burglary. Another 200 to 300 students lost their visas under national security provisions related to alleged support for terrorism.

The revocations come amid growing scrutiny of international students, particularly those engaged in campus activism. Civil rights groups and university officials have expressed concern that some students were targeted for participating in pro-Palestinian demonstrations or for their online political speech.

Legal experts and advocates say the moves raise questions about due process and free expression, with several universities pushing back on what they describe as a chilling effect on academic freedom.