By Jason Cruz

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

Welcome to another edition of The Layup Drill. In this edition, we take a look at Ichiro’s induction into the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame, Bryan Woo an All-Star, and the return of Manny Pacquiao to the ring.

Ichiro inducted into HOF

Ichiro Suzuki was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday, July 27 in Cooperstown, New York. He is the first Japanese-born player to receive the honor and goes in as a Seattle Mariner. Suzuki was elected in his first year of eligibility, grabbing 99.7% of the vote with just one voter out of 394 not voting for the Japanese superstar.

\Ichiro gave his induction speech in English, which included inspiration and humor. Ichiro discussed his work ethic, attention to detail, and overcoming odds in making the transition from Japanese baseball to Major League Baseball in America. Along the way, he thanked his wife for the support, the teams he played for, and of course, the fans.

While he utilized an interpreter all of his career, including an interview with Bob Costas the weekend of the Hall of Fame, Ichiro gave his Hall of Fame speech in English.

Suzuki joked that despite his Hall of Fame numbers, one writer did not vote for him. He had previously stated that he would like to have dinner with the writer to perhaps understand why they did not vote for him. “The invitation is now expired,” Ichiro said with an elongated emphasis on expired.

Bryan Woo selected to All-Star Game

Seattle Mariners pitcher Bryan Woo was chosen to represent the American League in Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game in Atlanta. It was Woo’s first time chosen for the All-Star game. Mariners’ social media caught the moment that Woo told his parents that he made the All-Star game.

Prior to the game, Woo pitched against the New York Yankees in Yankee Stadium. In front of his parents, Woo threw a no-hitter through seven innings until it was broken up on a single in the 8th inning by Jazz Chisolm. Unfortunately for Woo and the Mariners, the bullpen gave up the lead and eventually lost the game to the Yankees, 6-5 in 10 innings.

Nevertheless, Woo headed to Atlanta to participate in All-Star Game festivities, along with teammates Cal Raleigh, Randy Arozarena, and Andres Munoz.

Woo was there to help coach Cal Raleigh as he won the Home Run Derby and then pitched an inning during the All-Star Game. He struck out Ronald Acuna, Jr. of the Atlanta Braves to cap off a scoreless inning of work.

Manny Pacquiao returns to the ring

Believe it or not, Manny Pacquiao returned to the ring in July as he challenged Mario Barrios for the World Boxing Council welterweight title in Las Vegas, Nevada. The crowd was behind Pacquiao who had not fought competitively since August 2021.

The 46-year-old Pacquiao looked fairly fresh throughout the 12 rounds. However, it was not enough in the eyes of the judges. Pacquiao and Barrios fought to a majority draw with one judge scoring the bout for Barrios and the other two going with a draw.

Despite not winning the bout, Pacquiao seems determined to return to boxing full-time. Pacquiao lost a senate bid in the Philippines this past May, placing 18th overall. This is the second defeat in politics for Pacquiao as he unsuccessfully finished a distant third during the 2022 Philippine Election.

Prior to his fight with Barrios in July, Pacquiao was enshrined into Boxing’s Hall of Fame. Despite the accolades established during his career making him a Hall of Famer, it’s clear that he is going to continue his boxing career. According to many news outlets, Pacquiao may fight Rolly Romero or perhaps even have a rematch with Floyd Mayweather, Jr.

Son leaves Spurs for LA

Son Heung-min announced on Aug. 2 that he is leaving Tottenham of the English Premier League and will join the Los Angeles FC team of Major League Soccer (MLS). The 33-year-old is leaving Tottenham to pursue other opportunities. This past May, he did help the Spurs win the Europa League title.

Son coming to the U.S. to play soccer follows a similar path of Lionel Messi, in which he played his competitive years for teams overseas and then came to the U.S. to play in the MLS. Messi signed with Inter Miami in 2023.

