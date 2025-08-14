Seattle man arrested after foot chase in CID

A 33-year-old man wanted on multiple felony warrants was arrested Monday evening after running from police through Seattle’s Chinatown-International District (CID), authorities said.

Officers spotted the man around 7:10 p.m. near 12th Avenue South and South Jackson Street. When they approached, he took off, leading officers through the streets and into a nearby parking lot, where they caught up with him. A Taser was used during the arrest.

The man had two active warrants—one for $25,000 related to burglary and obstruction, and another for $10,000 for malicious mischief.

Police said they believe he may have tossed a gun during the chase, though it wasn’t found. They did recover ammunition, firearm accessories, small amounts of methamphetamine and cocaine, and $148 in cash.

He was first taken to King County Jail, but staff there declined to book him until he was medically evaluated. After treatment at Harborview Medical Center, he was booked into the jail.

Additional charges for drug possession and obstruction could be added. The case is being handled by the department’s Fugitive Warrants Unit.