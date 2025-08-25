Report: AAPI nonprofits face rising uncertainty, funding cuts under new administration

Community-based organizations serving Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) populations are reporting increased fear, funding losses, and operational strain under the new presidential administration, according to a midyear survey released on Friday by the Asian & Pacific Islander American Health Forum (APIAHF).

Of the 90 organizations surveyed between May 27 and June 27, 74% cited “fear, anxiety, uncertainty, or low morale” since January 2025. More than half of respondents said the administration’s policies conflict with their mission and values, and nearly 30% have modified website language or public messaging in response.

Among the 90 respondents, 42 reported receiving federal funding. Of those, 64% said they expect reductions over the next four years. In total, 37% of all surveyed organizations said they had already lost federal funding as of June 2025, and 49% anticipated future losses.

A similar trend was observed at the state and local levels. Of the 62 respondents receiving such support, 58% expect decreases. In addition, 28% of all respondents reported a decline in philanthropic and foundation funding since the start of the year.

As a result of funding cuts, 41% of organizations said they had reduced programs, and 23% reported staff layoffs. Two organizations indicated they are at risk of closing entirely.

Service gaps and community needs

Despite shrinking budgets, 90% of respondents said they expect an increase in demand for services over the next four years. More than 92% anticipate greater fundraising needs, and 68% said expanded community outreach will be necessary.

More than half expect staffing shortages (57%), and many identified increased needs in areas such as communications, coalition building, and direct services.

At the same time, 72% said they believe the communities they serve will be worse off by 2029. Commonly cited concerns include negative impacts on vulnerable populations (71%), mental health (66%), and access to services due to fear of deportation or discrimination.

Wider concerns

According to the report, other areas of concern included cuts to diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts, rising food insecurity, worsening education outcomes, and reduced access to legal and health services.

The full report is available at: https://www.apiahf.org/resource/2025-pulse-survey-supplement-to-the-national-survey-of-community-based-organizations