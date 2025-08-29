Police investigate shooting in CID

Seattle police officers are investigating the shooting of a 21-year-old woman in the Chinatown-International District (CID) on Thursday afternoon.

At about 1 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of Rainier Avenue South. When they got there, they found a woman with two gunshot wounds to her upper back. First responders treated her and took her to Harborview Medical Center in serious, but stable condition.

Police determined that the woman got into a verbal fight with another woman in the nearby Hoa Mai Park, and it turned physical. One of the women pulled out a handgun and started pistol whipping the other woman, before shooting her in the back.

She is still on the loose.

If anyone has information, they are asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000. You can remain anonymous.