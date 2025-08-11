New evidence casts doubt on police ID of Asian suspect in fatal Seattle arson

Prosecutors have dropped murder and arson charges against a 25-year-old Seattle man accused of setting a fire that killed a 72-year-old woman in the city’s Wallingford neighborhood, after new evidence raised questions about his identification as the suspect.

Letian Shi, who’s Asian, had been charged July 14 in King County Superior Court with first-degree murder and second-degree arson in connection with two fires early June 4, one of which led to the death of Susan Lisette Klee. Shi pleaded not guilty Aug. 4 and had remained in custody on $4 million bail.

On Friday, Aug. 8, a judge signed off on a motion by prosecutors to dismiss the case without prejudice—meaning charges could be refiled later. The dismissal followed additional investigative work by Seattle police that brought new information to light, raising doubts about Shi’s role in the crimes.

In a statement, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said it remains in close contact with the victim’s family and will continue to work with detectives as the case remains open.

The initial charges stemmed from two fires that occurred less than an hour apart. The first, reported just after midnight on June 4 at Sun Bear Park, was extinguished by a passerby. The second, a house fire on Sunnyside Avenue North, engulfed Klee’s home. Firefighters found her unconscious near her back door. She later died at Harborview Medical Center from oxygen deprivation.

Detectives initially tied Shi to the scene through surveillance footage, payment records, and witness statements. However, the recent evidence discovered by investigators led to prosecutors reconsidering the strength of the case.

Shi, who has no known criminal history, had denied involvement and said he had never been to the Dick’s Drive-In where he was allegedly seen and had no knowledge of the fires.

With the case now dismissed, Shi has been released from custody. The court file is expected to be updated with the signed dismissal order. Seattle police continue to investigate the arson and homicide.