New Bellevue College Foundation Board members

Two local businesswomen—including a Korean American tech executive—have joined the Bellevue College Foundation Board of Directors, giving back to a school they credit with shaping their lives.

Sarah McLamb Virgilio, a Zillow employee based in Seattle, brings her communications background and global perspective to the board. Born in Korea and adopted at four months old, McLamb’s upbringing spanned multiple states and countries, including Belgium and France. She began her career in public relations in Washington, D.C., after graduating from American University.

McLamb joined Zillow shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic and helped build the company’s virtual onboarding infrastructure. She says her adaptability and cultural awareness, shaped by her international childhood, shaped her adaptability, cultural awareness, and global perspective.

“Because of my positive career trajectory that Bellevue College made possible and a lifelong commitment to service, I’m excited about joining the Foundation Board,” McLamb said.

Also joining the board is Brandy Slade, a longtime Bellevue resident and nursing leader with Overlake Hospital. With more than two decades of nursing experience — including 15 years in leadership — Slade said her commitment to Bellevue College is both professional and personal.

Her son is currently enrolled in the college’s Computer Science program.

“I’m not just professionally invested in Bellevue College’s success; I’m also cheering it on as a proud parent,” she said.

The Bellevue College Foundation supports student success through scholarships, program funding, and community partnerships.