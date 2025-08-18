Kaur launches re-election bid for Kent City Council 

Kent City Council President Satwinder Kaur announced her campaign Monday for re-election to Position No. 2, highlighting her local roots, years of public service, and strong bipartisan support.

First elected in 2017 and re-elected unopposed in 2021, Kaur currently serves as Council President. She pledged to continue focusing on public safety, infrastructure improvements, parks expansion, and community engagement.

“This is because I am passionate about Kent. I want Kent to continue to be a great place to raise a family with safe streets, beautiful parks, thriving businesses, and vibrant community,” Kaur said in a news release.

A Kent native and University of Washington MBA graduate, Kaur highlighted her hands-on experience, including more than two decades of community service and leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic. Under her tenure, the city increased its police force from 105 to 167 officers and expanded community-based policing programs.

Kaur has secured endorsements from Kent Mayor Dana Ralph, all six city councilmembers, Kent Firefighters IAFF 1747, the Kent Education Association, and several regional and state leaders.

More information is available at electsatwinder.org.