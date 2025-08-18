Indian flag hoisted at Seattle’s Space Needle 

The Indian national flag flew atop Seattle’s iconic Space Needle for the first time on Friday, Aug. 15, marking a historic moment for the city and its Indian American community.

The flag hoisting, organized by the Consulate General of India in Seattle, drew a large crowd to Kerry Park, where attendees looked on as the tricolor rose against the evening skyline. The celebration continued with live cultural performances, remarks from community leaders and dignitaries, and a spread of traditional Indian cuisine.

The milestone event was part of India’s 79th Independence Day celebrations and set the tone for another first: Seattle’s inaugural India Day Parade, held downtown the following morning.

Saturday’s parade was co-hosted by the City of Seattle and featured appearances from Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, Rep. Adam Smith, Seattle Port Commissioner Sam Cho, Washington State Supreme Court Justice Steven González, and Rear Admiral Arex Avanni.

The ceremony opened with a prayer, followed by the national anthems of India and the United States. A colorful release of balloons marked the start of the parade, which highlighted India’s cultural diversity with traditional floats and dance performances—from Gujarat’s Garba & Maharashtra’s Lavani to Odisha’s Boita Bandana and West Bengal’s tribute to Swami Vivekananda.

Along the parade route, the India Pavilion offered a showcase of regional cuisine, handmade goods, and cultural exhibits, including displays from the One District One Product initiative.