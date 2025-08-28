Indian Consulate opens new office in downtown Seattle

The Indian Consulate in Seattle has officially moved into its new home—inside the old Federal Reserve Building at 1015 2nd Avenue in downtown.

The new office was formally opened on Tuesday by India’s Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Kwatra. He was joined at the event by Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson, Sen. Maria Cantwell, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, Port of Seattle Commissioner Sam Cho, along with several community leaders and elected officials.

Ferguson called the new consulate location a landmark development, especially in deepening bilateral ties between India and the U.S. Pacific Northwest region.

The office spans two floors—the ground level is where the public can go for services like visas and passports, while staff offices and trade work are done upstairs.

India first announced plans for the Seattle consulate in June 2023. Just five months later, it began operating from a temporary office. Since starting full consular services in July 2024, the Seattle team has already helped nearly 24,000 people from across a large region that includes nine U.S. states—from Washington and Oregon to as far as the Dakotas and Nebraska.