ICHS welcomes foundation board member

International Community Health Services (ICHS) announced on Wednesday its new foundation board member.

“Grace Hui Yu is a dedicated community connector and advocate for local business growth,” a Facebook post states.

“She brings a strong background in IT and over two decades of experience in real estate. As a first-generation arrival from China, she is passionate about supporting newcomers and strengthening cross-cultural ties.”

Yu currently works at Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty Bellevue office as a Global Real Estate Advisor.