Chinese Radio Seattle turns 13

Chinese Radio Seattle celebrated its 13th anniversary on Aug. 17 with a banquet attended by more than 400 people, including Gov. Bob Ferguson, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and former Gov. and Gary Locke.

Held at Seattle Harbor Restaurant, the event recognized the station’s contributions to the region’s Chinese and Asian communities since its founding in 2012.

Ferguson called CRS “more than a media outlet,” praising its role in strengthening communities. Harrell described the station as “an essential voice,” noting its alignment with city efforts to support the Chinatown-International District.

Locke, who delivered the keynote address, spoke on U.S.-China relations and the rising discrimination faced by Asian Americans. He urged vigilance and unity in the face of growing suspicion, particularly since the pandemic.

“Our anger must never be directed at our fellow U.S. citizens of Chinese descent,” Locke said, while also criticizing the Trump administration’s trade policies. “Trade wars have no winners.”

The event included awards for community service and cultural contributions, and CRS named new advisers, including state Sen. Bob Hasegawa and Carrie Huie of the state’s Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs. Rep. Adam Smith also gave remarks.

The celebration concluded with cultural performances, raffles and auctions.