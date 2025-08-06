AAPI candidates lead in King County Council District 5 race

It appears that two AAPI candidates will advance to November’s general election in the race for King County Council District 5.

Peter Kwon currently leads with 5,422 votes (27.96%), followed by Steffanie Fain with 4,777 votes (24.64%). In third is Kim-Khanh Van, with 4,035 votes (20.81%). Only the top two vote-getters will move on to the general election.

Kwon, a Korean American and SeaTac councilmember, is known for his work on affordable housing and public safety. Fain, also Korean American, is a Harborview Hospital board president and civil attorney focused on healthcare, accountability, and community safety.

Van, a Vietnamese refugee and Renton councilmember, brought a strong record of community leadership and environmental advocacy but currently trails in third.

If results hold, voters will choose between two Korean American candidates this fall for the seat in a district that includes Des Moines, Kent, Normandy Park, Renton, SeaTac, and Tukwila.

Here are other key races in King County where AAPI candidates advanced to the November ballot:

STATE LEGISLATURE

District 33 – State Representative, Pos. 1

Edwin Obras

District 41 – State Representative, Pos. 1

Janice Zahn

District 48 – State Senator

Vandana Slatter

District 48 – State Representative, Pos. 1

Osman Salahuddin

KING COUNTY COUNCIL

District 5

Steffanie Fain

Peter Kwon

District 7

Maya Vengadasalam

CITY COUNCILS AND MAYORS

Auburn – Council Position 6

James Jeyaraj

Bellevue – Council Position 1

Vishal Bhargava

Kent – Council Position 6

Andy Song

Sharn Shoker

Kirkland – Council Position 3

Shilpa Prem

Redmond – Council Position 2

Vivek Prakriya

Redmond – Council Position 4

Kay Asai

Redmond – Council Position 6

Menka Soni

Sammamish – Council Position 5

Lin Yang

Seattle – Mayor

Bruce Harrell

Seattle – Council Position 2

Eddie Lin

Tukwila – Council Position 7

Jane Ho

SCHOOL BOARDS

Issaquah School District 411 – Director District 2

Chinmay Nagarkar

Northshore School District 417 – Director District 1

Arun Sharma

Seattle School District 1 – Director District 5

Vivian Song