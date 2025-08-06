AAPI candidates lead in King County Council District 5 race

It appears that two AAPI candidates will advance to November’s general election in the race for King County Council District 5.
Peter Kwon currently leads with 5,422 votes (27.96%), followed by Steffanie Fain with 4,777 votes (24.64%). In third is Kim-Khanh Van, with 4,035 votes (20.81%). Only the top two vote-getters will move on to the general election.
Kwon, a Korean American and SeaTac councilmember, is known for his work on affordable housing and public safety. Fain, also Korean American, is a Harborview Hospital board president and civil attorney focused on healthcare, accountability, and community safety.
Van, a Vietnamese refugee and Renton councilmember, brought a strong record of community leadership and environmental advocacy but currently trails in third.
If results hold, voters will choose between two Korean American candidates this fall for the seat in a district that includes Des Moines, Kent, Normandy Park, Renton, SeaTac, and Tukwila.
Here are other key races in King County where AAPI candidates advanced to the November ballot:
STATE LEGISLATURE
District 33 – State Representative, Pos. 1
Edwin Obras
District 41 – State Representative, Pos. 1
Janice Zahn
District 48 – State Senator
Vandana Slatter
District 48 – State Representative, Pos. 1
Osman Salahuddin
KING COUNTY COUNCIL
District 5
Steffanie Fain
Peter Kwon
District 7
Maya Vengadasalam
CITY COUNCILS AND MAYORS
Auburn – Council Position 6
James Jeyaraj
Bellevue – Council Position 1
Vishal Bhargava
Kent – Council Position 6
Andy Song
Sharn Shoker
Kirkland – Council Position 3
Shilpa Prem
Redmond – Council Position 2
Vivek Prakriya
Redmond – Council Position 4
Kay Asai
Redmond – Council Position 6
Menka Soni
Sammamish – Council Position 5
Lin Yang
Seattle – Mayor
Bruce Harrell
Seattle – Council Position 2
Eddie Lin
Tukwila – Council Position 7
Jane Ho
SCHOOL BOARDS
Issaquah School District 411 – Director District 2
Chinmay Nagarkar
Northshore School District 417 – Director District 1
Arun Sharma
Seattle School District 1 – Director District 5
Vivian Song
