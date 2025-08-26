AAPI authors among finalists for 2025 Washington State Book Awards

The Washington Center for the Book has named 42 finalists for the 2025 Washington State Book Awards, highlighting a diverse slate of authors, including several from Washington’s Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities.

In the adult nonfiction category, The Manicurist’s Daughter by Seattle author Susan Lieu was recognized for its powerful memoir chronicling family, identity, and resilience. Illustrator and writer Tessa Hulls, based in Seattle and Port Townsend, also earned a nod for Feeding Ghosts: A Graphic Memoir.

In the youth category, Seattle’s Vikram Madan was named a finalist for Beware the Dragon and the Nozzlewock, a whimsical book for young readers that blends poetry and illustration.

This year marks the 59th anniversary of the awards, which honor outstanding books published by Washington authors in 2024. Winners in seven categories will be announced Sept. 16.

The awards are administered by the Washington State Library, a division of the Office of the Secretary of State, and judged by a panel of librarians, authors and independent booksellers.