Tran of Kent, WA crowned International United Miss 2025–2026

A 23-year-old from Kent, Washington, has been crowned International United Miss 2025–2026, earning national recognition for her leadership in STEM education, mentorship, and community advocacy.

Destiny Tran, a first-generation Vietnamese American and graduate of Arizona State University, competed in the adult division of the pageant earlier this month. She previously worked as a business intelligence analyst before focusing on public service and youth mentorship.

As titleholder, Tran promotes her platform, Beyond The C.L.O.U.D.—short for Confidence, Leadership, Opportunity, Uplift and Drive—which supports young women pursuing careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. She also offers scholarships to students in STEM and business fields and is launching a podcast to highlight the experiences of women navigating male-dominated industries.

International United Miss is a national pageant system emphasizing academic achievement, personal development, and community involvement.