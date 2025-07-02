Time running out for WA state man facing deportation

With a U.S. Supreme Court ruling expected any day, supporters of Tuan Phan say time is running out to prevent his deportation to South Sudan—a country he has no ties to and where he could face indefinite detention or worse. Advocates are calling on Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson to grant a pardon, the last available option to bring Phan home before it’s too late.

Phan, a Vietnamese refugee and longtime Washington resident, is one of nine men being held at a U.S. naval base in Djibouti after a May 20 deportation flight was halted midair by federal court order. Though Phan completed a 25-year sentence tied to a 2000 conviction, he has remained in custody while the Trump administration awaits a Supreme Court decision that could clear the way for deportations without further judicial review.

“The Board’s decision not to intervene clarifies what we already knew to be true: Governor Ferguson has the sole authority to use his pardon to bring Tuan home,” said University of Washington law professor Angélica Cházaro, Phan’s attorney. “The stakes couldn’t be higher, and we are running out of time to save Tuan from a punishment no person deserves.”

The Washington Clemency and Pardons Board announced Monday it would not take further action on Phan’s case. In a brief email to Cházaro, the board wrote, “We forwarded your reconsideration request to the Board. At this time, they will not be taking any further action. The Governor’s Office has been informed of the Board’s decision, as well the request for reconsideration.”

The board’s role is purely advisory. Now, only the governor can approve the pending pardon request—which would allow Phan to reinstate his green card and return to Washington rather than be sent to South Sudan, a country under a Level 4 U.S. State Department advisory due to violent conflict, terrorism, and kidnapping.

Phan was convicted of murder in 2000 at age 18. His wife, Ngoc Phan, said the shooting happened during an act of self-defense after he was attacked by strangers.

“He did not act out of evil or malice,” she said in a video plea to the governor. “He was assaulted by a group of strangers and in fear for his life. He fired a gun to defend himself. Unfortunately, this resulted in the death of someone. It was a tragic, tragic incident.”

She said Phan has expressed deep remorse and served his full sentence.

“He has taken full accountability for his actions. He has been remorseful and repented,” she said. “What is happening to him now is an unjust second sentence. It is double punishment.”

Ngoc Phan also described the conditions of her husband’s current detention.

“For over a month, he’s been detained in a shipping container, shackled by the feet,” she said. She also criticized the way ICE handled the initial deportation attempt.

“During the early hours on May 20th, ICE told my husband that he would be transferred to a detention facility in Louisiana. Instead that plane took off for South Sudan. This was an abduction.”

She ended her appeal with a direct request to the governor: “A pardon does not take away Tuan’s accountability as it relates to his conviction… A pardon, however, will save Tuan from being disappeared by this lawless administration,” she said. “Governor Ferguson, please pardon Tuan and save his life.”