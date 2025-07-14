Sharn Shoker seeks Kent City Council seat

Sharn Shoker is running for Kent City Council Position 6, bringing over a decade of experience in public policy and a commitment to inclusive civic leadership. If elected, she would be among a growing number of South Asian Americans shaping local politics in Washington state.

“I’m Punjabi American, and proud to be part of the broader South Asian representation within the AAPI umbrella,” Shoker told the Northwest Asian Weekly.

A lifelong Kent resident, Shoker attended local public schools before earning a master’s degree in Policy Studies from the University of Washington. Her professional background includes leadership roles in the Kent School District, Asian Counseling and Referral Service, and the Mockingbird Society, where she most recently served as director of public policy and advocacy.

On her campaign website, Shoker outlined a vision rooted in economic opportunity by supporting local businesses, community connection, public safety, climate resilience, and empowerment through civic engagement.

Shoker has also been active in numerous local organizations, including the Kent Rotary Club, Kent Schools Foundation, Randhawa Foundation, and the Kent Cultural Communities Board. She teaches at Khalsa Gurmat Center and regularly volunteers at community events like street clean-ups and the Kent International Festival.

Kent is one of Washington’s most racially and ethnically diverse cities.

For more information about Shoker, go to https://www.electsharn.com.