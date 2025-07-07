Seattle welcomes new U.S. citizens at annual Independence Day ceremony

By James Tabafunda

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

More than 500 immigrants are starting a new week as newly minted U.S. citizens. They took the oath of citizenship during Seattle’s 40th 4th of July naturalization ceremony at Fisher Pavilion at Seattle Center as the nation grapples with the shift in immigration enforcement policies under the Trump administration.

Chief U.S. District Court Judge David G. Estudillo presided over the ceremony, which welcomed 501 new Americans from 79 countries during Seattle’s long standing Independence Day tradition. The event was held despite ongoing national debates over deportations and immigration policy and drew hundreds of family members and supporters who gathered beneath the Space Needle to witness the administration of the Oath of Allegiance.

Mexico led representation with 62 new citizens, followed by China with 34, Canada with 30, India with 29, and the Philippines and Vietnam with 24 each.

Cultural performances mark solemn occasion

The ceremony featured patriotic musical performances by High Class Brass and a stirring a cappella rendition of “America the Beautiful” by gospel singer Josephine Howell. Native American storyteller Gene Tagaban and musicians Peter Ali and Swil Kanim presented “The Spirit of All Things,” adding cultural depth to the proceedings.

The ceremony, jointly hosted by Seattle Center, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, and the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, has been held annually since 1985, pausing only in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

New citizens share personal journeys

Among the new citizens was Gareth Lim, whose journey to U.S. citizenship spans about two decades and multiple continents. Originally from Malaysia but having spent some time in Taiwan, he arrived in the United States in 2006 to attend Seattle University.

“My whole entire journey was actually 20 years in the making, because upon going to college, I realized how much I wanted to be in the United States,” Lim said.

His immigration process proved challenging, requiring him to leave the country when his work visa could not be continued. He traveled to Malaysia, Taiwan, and eventually obtained a work visa through the Canadian Consulate in Singapore before moving to Vancouver. The COVID-19 pandemic further complicated matters, leading to his wedding at Peace Arch Park and an extended stay in Canada before he could return to the United States in 2022.

“With everything that’s going on still, I would still want to be a United States citizen,” Lim said. “But more importantly, I wanted this extra step forward as a citizen to allow me to contribute to the conversations.”

Looking ahead, he plans to engage actively in civic life. “I’ll be looking into local, as the judge says, local-, national-, and state-level developments. I’ll make sure my voice is heard,” he said.

Miriam Chung’s path to U.S. citizenship is only days away from completion.

“This is the last fourth of July where I’m going to be a non-U.S. citizen,” she said.

She will raise her right hand to take the Oath of Allegiance on July 9 in Tukwila, completing the process.

Her journey began almost two decades ago, overcoming family objections. Her father urged her not to pursue U.S. citizenship.

“He was worried about maybe losing me in a way symbolically,” she said, “So I just never did it, never had it, never went for it.”

Originally from Malaysia and Singapore, she transferred from Singapore to attend Andrews University in Berrien Springs, Michigan as a college junior and later received her green card, granting her the right to live and work in the country as a lawful permanent resident.

Recent personal changes prompted her decision to finally pursue U.S. citizenship. Chung filed for citizenship last January and passed her civics test in April.

“My future is here,” Chung said. “I’ve built a career here. I’m an entrepreneur, so Asia is home—it’s where I grew up—but my future is here. It’s not just a logistical thing. There’s a lot of emotion that went into this decision, especially regarding family ties.”

Chung is a trailblazer who left behind her family’s established life in Malaysia to pursue new opportunities in the United States.

“I’m the first. I’m breaking a lot of generational patterns just by being here and forging this path for myself,” she said. “I want to show my family that this is possible.”

Chung acknowledged the sacrifice involved in her decision to emigrate to the U.S.

“My family is very established in Asia, so for me to give that up and carve my own path here—it’s freedom,” she said.

She emphasized the unique opportunities available in her new home country, including planning a nonprofit for female entrepreneurs.

“The opportunities here are incredible for anyone who dares to dream to dream it, who dares to go after it. That’s why this is home,” Chung said.

Mayor addresses political climate

“This is a happy day. This is a great day. This is an outstanding day for our country,” Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell told the gathering. “We just welcome some people to our family. And I am happy about that.”

For Seattle’s immigrant communities, the ceremony represents both resilience and celebration of the nation’s diversity.

Harrell emphasized the city’s commitment to its immigrant population during his speech, directly addressing current political tensions.

“We are patriots, but we hold our country accountable for what we are seeing,” he said. “The promise of birthright citizenship is being called into question. Not on our watch here in Seattle.”

The mayor’s comments reflected growing conflicts between local sanctuary city ordinances and federal immigration policies. The Trump administration has set ambitious targets, including a daily arrest quote of about 3,000, and has increased enforcement authority to locations previously considered protected, such as courthouses and schools. New legislation signed in early July makes $45 billion available for immigration detention centers and $30 billion to increase the number of Immigration and Customs Enforcement personnel, creating one of the largest federal investments in immigration enforcement in U.S. history.

“When we have a president that may choose fear and division, we choose a different path, one that’s rooted in our values, our diversity, our inclusion, and clearly a pathway to citizenship,” Harrell said.

“We are moved by your commitment and uplifted by your choice to become part of this great nation. You will make it greater, and we need you right now. Welcome to your new home.”

Senator highlights economic impact

U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell delivered the ceremony’s congratulatory address, noting Washington state’s history of welcoming refugees and immigrants.

She referenced former Gov. Daniel Evans and Secretary of State Ralph Munroe’s decision to welcome Vietnamese refugees in the 1970s when California refused them entry.

“Many of those newcomers took Governor Evans up on that opportunity. And today, Washington is home to one of the largest Vietnamese American populations in the United States of America,” Cantwell said.

The senator highlighted immigrants’ economic contributions, stating that foreign-born residents comprise one-fifth of the state’s workforce. She said Seattle students speak more than 140 languages and dialects.

“Whether it is a culture of diversity, the arts, our neighborhoods, civic engagement, corporate leadership, our foreign-born residents are contributing to our economy,” Cantwell said.

“We know that big business here in Washington state started as little ideas from immigrants from other countries,” she said, referencing successful companies started by Fujimatsu Moriguchi, father of former Uwajimaya CEO Tomio Moriguchi, from Japan and John Nordstrom from Sweden.

She said that 44% of U.S. startups valued at $1 billion have at least one immigrant founder. She praised the new citizens for their contributions and perseverance.

“We know that you enrich our lives, strengthen our economy, bring new ideas, create businesses, and we know that you are here to seek freedom and opportunity.”

Ceremony concludes with pledge

The ceremony ended with new citizens reciting the Pledge of Allegiance for the first time as Americans. Miss Washington 2024 Hermona Girmay and the group Children of Our Nations led the recitation.

The event marked both personal milestones for the new citizens and reinforced Seattle’s commitment to its identity as a welcoming city for immigrants from around the world.