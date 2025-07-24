Seattle to host first Korean Culture Summer Camp 

The Seattle Office of Korean Education, in partnership with the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Seattle, will launch the region’s first Korean Culture Summer Camp for elementary school students this August.

Set to take place August 5–9 at Newport Heights Elementary School in Bellevue, the weeklong program will run daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Organizers say the camp is designed to offer immersive cultural education through a variety of hands-on activities.

Children attending the camp will have the opportunity to learn Korean language basics, practice K-pop dance and Taekwondo, and engage in traditional Korean games, crafts, and hanbok dress experiences. The program will conclude with a Korean cuisine celebration open to families on Saturday, August 9.

“This is the first program of its kind on this scale in the Pacific Northwest,” said Lindsay Kim, an administrative officer with the Seattle Office of Korean Education. She said it’s a unique opportunity for students of all backgrounds to explore and engage with Korean culture in an authentic and meaningful way.

The camp is open to approximately 80 elementary-aged children and welcomes participants regardless of heritage or Korean language proficiency. Instruction will be led by cultural experts and visiting educators from Korea’s Gyeonggi and Jeonbuk provinces.

The registration fee is $200 per student, subsidized in part by public funding to keep the program affordable for families.