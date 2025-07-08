Seattle police investigate firework assault in CID

Seattle police are looking into an assault that injured a man with a large firework late Monday night in the Chinatown-International District (CID).

Around 11:55 p.m., officers responded to a report of a possible shooting near 9th Avenue South and South Jackson Street. When they arrived, they found a 23-year-old man with serious facial injuries, but no signs of gunshot wounds.

Seattle Fire Department crews treated him on-site before taking him to Harborview Medical Center, where he’s listed in stable condition.

Witnesses told police they saw a vehicle drive by just before the man was hurt and believe someone inside threw a large firework that struck him. Surveillance footage reviewed by police shows a dark vehicle speeding away shortly after the incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.