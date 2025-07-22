Santhi Perumal named UW Bothell vice chancellor for Planning & Administration

The University of Washington (UW) Bothell announced on Tuesday that it has selected Santhi Perumal as its new vice chancellor for Planning & Administration, effective Sept. 1, 2025.

“I am so energized to join a community that is thinking deeply about its future: how to grow sustainably, serve its diverse stakeholders and remain grounded in its mission,” she said.

Perumal has served as assistant dean for Finance & Administration at the UW College of Education since 2017. As steward of the college’s $70 million budget, she has led cross-functional teams across finance, human resources, research administration, information technology, institutional research, enrollment management and facilities.

Prior to the UW, Perumal worked at the Presidio Graduate School, a public accounting firm and a top-rated after-school program that served 15,000 children. Since 2016 she has been on the Western Association of Schools and Colleges’ Senior College and University Commission, serving as a finance member of the evaluation team for reaffirmation and accreditation review of peer institutions.