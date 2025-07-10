Rebirth of Seattle’s Pier 58 

After a significant transformation, Pier 58, located along Seattle’s scenic waterfront, will officially reopen to the public on Friday, July 25.

The grand opening will be marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a free community celebration. There will be family-friendly activities, including a chance to explore the newly designed pier and its sea life-themed play area, meet local mascots, and enjoy the views.

“Since 1974, Pier 58—once known as Waterfront Park—has been part of so many waterfront memories,” said Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell. “This new space promises a memorable experience for all, whether you call Seattle home or are visiting from afar. The redesigned Pier 58 honors our past and points to a future built on safe, welcoming, and accessible public space for all.”

The redesigned pier is now home to nearly 50,000 square feet of new park space and includes a jellyfish-inspired 25-foot climbing tower, an 18-foot slide, and various other play features. The pier also boasts ample seating, shaded areas provided by a tree grove, and an elevated lawn that offers expansive views of Elliott Bay.

Joy Shigaki, president and CEO of Friends of Waterfront Park said, “This new family-friendly space—with its playful design and stunning views—is an open invitation to gather, explore, and build lasting memories. We look forward to bringing it to life through programming and community partnerships that reflect the heart of Seattle.”