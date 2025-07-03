Police search for recently arrived Indian woman

Police in New Jersey are looking for a 24-year-old woman who vanished just five days after arriving from India.

Simran Simran was last seen on June 25 in Lindenwold, wearing gray sweatpants, a white T-shirt, black flip-flops, and small diamond stud earrings. She’s about 5-foot-4, weighs around 150 pounds, and has a small scar on the left side of her forehead. Police say she doesn’t speak English and has an international phone that works only on Wi-Fi.

Surveillance video shows Simran standing alone, looking at her phone and seemingly waiting for someone. Investigators say she didn’t appear to be in distress. She had come to the U.S. on June 20 for what was described as a prearranged marriage—but police were told that the arrangement might have been used just to get her a free flight to the U.S.

Right now, there are no known family members in India who can be contacted to help figure out where she might have gone.