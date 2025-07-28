Pilot Bhagwagar arrested on child sex abuse charges

A Delta Air Lines co-pilot was arrested Saturday night after landing at San Francisco International Airport, authorities said, and is facing multiple felony charges related to child sex abuse.

Rustom Bhagwagar, 34, was taken into custody aboard Delta Flight 2809 from Minneapolis by members of the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, and federal air marshals. Law enforcement officers reportedly entered the cockpit shortly after the aircraft landed at approximately 9:35 p.m., according to officials and passenger accounts.

Bhagwagar is being held on $5 million bail. He faces five counts of oral copulation with a child under the age of 10, authorities said.

The investigation began in April when the sheriff’s office received a report of suspected child sexual abuse. Officials did not release details about the victim or incidents but stated the case remains active and ongoing.

Delta confirmed the arrest in a statement and said Bhagwagar has been suspended.

“Delta is cooperating fully with law enforcement in this investigation and has removed the employee from flying duties pending the outcome,” the airline said. “We remain committed to the safety of our customers and crew and have zero tolerance for any criminal behavior.”