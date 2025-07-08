Miki Sudo wins 11th women’s title at Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest

Miki Sudo secured her 11th women’s championship at the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog–eating contest, continuing her dominance in the annual Independence Day tradition.

The Tampa, Florida, resident downed 33 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes to claim the coveted Pink Mustard Belt on Coney Island’s boardwalk, besting a field of a dozen challengers. While the total fell short of her own world record of 51 set last year, Sudo remained undefeated in her division since returning post‑pregnancy in 2022.

On the men’s side, Joey “Jaws” Chestnut reclaimed his title, consuming 70.5 hot dogs in 10 minutes to win his record 17th Mustard Belt.