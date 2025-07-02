Liam Gallagher’s social media post hits a sour note

Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher is facing widespread criticism after posting a racially offensive tweet ahead of Oasis’s highly anticipated reunion concert in Seoul.

Gallagher faced backlash late Monday night after sharing—and quickly deleting—a post on X that included the phrase “Chingchong,” derogatory imitation of Asian accents and is particularly used to mock people of Chinese origin or those perceived to be Chinese.

The post, which coincided with the band’s arrival in South Korea, was met with outrage across social media platforms, especially from Asian fans.

In response to the uproar, Gallagher issued a brief apology online.

“Sorry if I offended anyone with my tweet before it wasn’t intentional you know I love you all and I do not discriminate… Peace and love,” he wrote.

But critics said the statement lacked accountability and failed to directly acknowledge the harm caused by the slur.

Gallagher, 52, has faced similar controversies in the past over his social media posts. In 2022, he deleted a series of tweets after using ableist slurs in response to a World Cup match. He also apologized in 2016 after using a homophobic slur during a rant about Russian soccer fans.

The concert in Seoul is still scheduled to go ahead as planned.