Green card holder returning from family wedding detained by ICE

A Korean-born scientist and longtime U.S. resident is facing possible deportation after being detained at San Francisco International Airport earlier this month, raising alarm among immigrant-rights advocates and legal experts.

Tae Heung “Will” Kim, 40, was taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection on July 21 following a two-week trip to South Korea for his younger brother’s wedding.

Kim, a lawful permanent resident and doctoral student at Texas A&M University, remains in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement while removal proceedings are pending.

Kim has lived in the United States since he was 5 years old and currently researches a vaccine for Lyme disease. According to his attorneys, the government has not provided a clear explanation for his detention. However, legal documents suggest it may be tied to a minor marijuana possession conviction in Texas from 2011—a case that was later sealed through a nondisclosure agreement after Kim completed community service.

Despite holding a valid green card, Kim was flagged for secondary screening at the airport and has been held since. Eric Lee, one of Kim’s attorneys, posted on X that Kim “has spent >7 days in a CBP airport detention ctr w/ no daylight, sleeping in chair, no access to lawyer. Another brutal attack on immigrants & science. Free Will!”

As of Tuesday, Kim’s family said they have received only limited communication from him, including a brief phone call and sporadic text messages. No official explanation has been provided for why Kim has been held beyond the agency’s typical 72-hour window.