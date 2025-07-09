Finding my voice in Seattle’s democracy

I first learned about Seattle’s democracy voucher program while I was interning at Asian Counseling and Referral Service. At the time, I was a green card holder, just like many others in our community. I couldn’t vote yet, but these vouchers gave me a way to have a voice.

Now, I meet with people every month at our senior program to share information about democracy vouchers, and let them know that the program is up for renewal through Proposition 1 this August. Every year, more and more seniors at our agencies come to talk about the program or bring their vouchers to their case managers.

Because immigrants come from different places, some of us have never really had a chance to be involved in the political process. When I was a Chinese citizen, I never voted, even though I was eligible. Voting just wasn’t a thing we talked about, and I felt like I had no right to be involved in decisions.

After moving here, I experienced many new ways—even beyond voting—that I could have an impact. I lobbied elected officials on our legislative day, and protested to show what I wanted for our community. Democracy vouchers are another way that Seattle puts power in the hands of regular people—people who were never really involved in political things. My vouchers have given me a big opportunity to exercise my civil rights and take a small step to better the community.

To me, democracy requires empowering candidates who listen to the community, not just wealthy donors. Some candidates get money from big donors like Amazon, get elected, then pass laws that benefit only big corporations, not people. By giving regular people a voice through democracy vouchers, we reduce the influence of big money in our local politics, and allow more diverse candidates to run. When more people of color and working class candidates can be in the political process, everyone’s opinions can truly be heard.

Additionally, green card holders can also use democracy vouchers to participate in the civic process. Green card holders have to live in the U.S. for five years before getting naturalized. Before I got my citizenship, democracy vouchers made me feel like I had a say in a process that actually created meaningful, real change. They helped me to advocate for my community and the people that I love while I was still a permanent resident.

I want more people to care about local politics because the decisions of our city representatives affect people’s everyday life. Policies shape our world and the resources around us, from rent prices, to bus schedules, to healthcare, to school funding. I tell our seniors, “If you don’t speak up, others will decide for you.” I want them to start with something small, like requesting for a broken streetlight to be repaired so that they feel safe, and connect it to their voice and their power.

A good first step to getting involved in local politics is to use your democracy vouchers. Then join me in voting Yes on Prop 1 this August primary to renew the program for another 10 years. The program costs the average homeowner about $13 a year. For the price of an extra coffee or two, every person in Seattle can have a huge impact on our elections, benefitting your friends, your family, and yourself. With small money, we can do big things together.

Jinxia “Hailey” Wu is the community engagement coordinator at Asian Counseling and Referral Service and a member of the Washington Voting Justice Coalition.