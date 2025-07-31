ad_wong.jpg (468×60)

Dolores Sibonga honored for lifetime of service

Dolores Sibonga with state Sen. Rebecca Saldana and state Rep. Sharon Santos (Photo by Assunta Ng)

Sixty people gathered on July 25 at Merrill Gardens at Renton Centre to honor Dolores Sibonga, a beloved community leader and trailblazer, as she was recognized by the Washington State Senate and House of Representatives for her decades of public service and advocacy.

The event featured the presentation of legislative resolutions passed earlier this year by both chambers, commemorating Sibonga’s many contributions, including her leadership, mentorship, and dedication to uplifting marginalized communities.

Attendees hailed Sibonga as a “living treasure” and celebrated her personal and professional achievements.

Photo by Assunta Ng

Dolores Sibonga with family members and her mom holding a photo of Dolores as a child (Photo by Assunta Ng)

