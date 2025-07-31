Dolores Sibonga honored for lifetime of service

Sixty people gathered on July 25 at Merrill Gardens at Renton Centre to honor Dolores Sibonga, a beloved community leader and trailblazer, as she was recognized by the Washington State Senate and House of Representatives for her decades of public service and advocacy.

The event featured the presentation of legislative resolutions passed earlier this year by both chambers, commemorating Sibonga’s many contributions, including her leadership, mentorship, and dedication to uplifting marginalized communities.

Attendees hailed Sibonga as a “living treasure” and celebrated her personal and professional achievements.