Classifieds

KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON

NOTICE TO BIDDERS/PROPOSERS

Sealed submittals will be received by the King County Procurement and Payables Section through the County’s E-Procurement Supplier Portal for the following solicitations.

The list of current solicitations in E-Procurement, resources on how to register as a supplier, express interest, communicate with the Contract Specialist, successfully submit a response and other information is provided on the County’s website: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate based on disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.

KC001458 OPENS: 7/22/2025

Driver Training and Monitoring Services

KC001424 OPENS: 7/11/2025

Vehicle and Equipment Filters and Related Items

Submittals will be received for KC001248 Heavy Civil GC/CM Services for Metro’s State of Good Repair Program – Bundle 1; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, until 12:00pm on August 6, 2025.

The County intends to procure a general contractor/construction manager (GC/CM) team to provide services for this project. This is a programmatic GC/CM and the Contractor may be responsible for multiple work packages over the life of the contract. The objective of this program is to upgrade and replace aging equipment and infrastructure in Metro’s SGR sub-portfolio. The SGR sub-portfolio provides reinvestment, replacement, and refurbishment for existing infrastructure and facilities.

Total Estimated Price for Phase 1 (preconstruction): $3,000,000

Total Estimated Price for Phase 2 (construction): $80,000,000

Master Community Workforce Agreement (MCWA): A MCWA applies to this contract.

Priority Hire Apprentice Utilization Requirement: 27% of the total Apprentice Labor Hours worked during the contract.

Priority Hire Journey Level Requirement: 18% of the total Journey Labor Hours worked during the contract.

This contract is funded by the Federal Transit Administration. There is a 15% minimum requirement for Washington State Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises Certified Federal Small Business Enterprise (SBE) firms on this contract.

This Contract is subject to the appropriations of the State of Washington.

King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all proposers that it will affirmatively ensure that for any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit proposals

in response to this invitation and no businesses will be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin (including limited English proficiency), creed, sex (including sexual orientation and gender identity), age, or disability in consideration for an award.

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Kelly McKeever, kelly.mckeever@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-9389

Proposals will be received for KC001459, Work Order Geotechnical Engineering Services for Water and Land Resources Division; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on July 21, 2025.

This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.

King County intends to award two contracts from this RFP.

Total Estimated Price: $1,000,000 (each)

King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all proposers that it will affirmatively ensure that for any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and no businesses will be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin (including limited English proficiency), creed, sex (including sexual orientation and gender identity), age, or disability in consideration for an award.

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Jenny Sebero, jsebero@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-5738

Sealed bids will be received for KC001442, Geomembrane Installation and Repair Work Order 2025; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on 07/02/2025. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 3% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KC001454 OPENS: 7/9/2025

RFP-Rural Economic Strategies Review, Analysis, and Evaluation

KC001404 OPENS: 7/17/2025

Workplace Investigation Consultant Services (On-Call)

Pre-Submittal Conference: Tuesday, 6/24/2025 at 10:00 AM via the link provided in the solicitation

Informational Open House: Upcoming Contracting Opportunities – King County Wastewater Treatment Division

King County Wastewater Treatment Division (WTD) is hosting a virtual Informational Open House for interested firms to learn about upcoming projects and events. To encourage early teaming arrangements, we hope interested firms attend. For additional event details, visit WTD’s Upcoming Contract Opportunities page.

Event Date/Time

June 24, 2025, at 1:00 PM (PST)

Duration: Approx. 1 hour MS Teams Meeting Link (Registration is required): Register HERE Link: https://tinyurl.com/WTDOpenHouse-06242025

Once registered, you will receive an email confirmation that will include the meeting link with the option to save a meeting reminder on your calendar.

WTD will provide schedule updates on some of our collaborative delivery projects as well as a number of upcoming construction, consulting and work order contracts and highlight upcoming projects. A brief description of projects presenting at this Open House are below:

Mouth of Duwamish Combined Sewer Overflow (MDCSO) Program – King County Wastewater Treatment Division has initiated the Mouth of Duwamish Combined Sewer Overflow (MDCSO) Program to implement an integrative solution to control the discharge of five Combined Sewer Overflows (CSO) outfalls that occur during wet weather events in Seattle, flowing to the mouth of the Duwamish River. The project area is in the SODO neighborhood and includes sections of the Elliott Bay shoreline within Seattle and the east and west waterways of the Duwamish River on either side of Harbor Island. The five outfalls (Chelan, Hanford #2,

Lander, Kingdome, and King Street) are all located in the Duwamish Waterway. The program will build infrastructure to convey, store and treat combined sewer flow during storm events to control CSOs per regulations.

Sammamish Plateau Diversion (GC/CM): This project will address regional conveyance system capacity needs by diverting flows out of the South Lake Sammamish Planning Area north. Diverting flows northward will alleviate capacity needs at several King County conveyance facilities.

South Treatment Plant (STP) Dissolved Air Flotation Tanks (DAFT) Rehabilitation (ITB): The County’s Wastewater Treatment Division (WTD) will replace DAFTs 1 through 6 process equipment and covers at the STP. The DAFTs co-thicken primary sludge and waste activated sludge. Work includes performing demolition and replacement of the DAFT metal equipment components with new 316 Stainless Steel equipment, conversion of rail track system to cantilever system, new flat aluminum covers, ventilation system upgrades, access improvements, and pilot testing a sludge blanket level monitoring device. The equipment vendor package will include bridge beams, center column with internal motor, two rake arms, eight skimmer arms, two float boxes, and effluent Launder pipe.

Sealed bids will be received for KC001446, Enumclaw Landfill Zink Flare Decommissioning-Rebid; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30PM on 07/01/2025. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 5% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 3% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

Brief Scope; Decommission Zink Flare Station at Enumclaw Closed Landfill. The work includes removal of the flare station equipment, decommissioning of the electrical equipment, and necessary upgrades to condensate system.

Estimated contract price: $470,000.00

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

Proposals will be received for KC001438, Engineering and Design Services for the Lakeland North Urban Nature Park Project; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on July 10, 2025.

Total Estimated Price for Phase 1: $800,000

Total Estimated Price for all Phases: $1,250,000

This project is anticipated to be funded in part by the Recreation and Conservation Funding Board (RCFB or funding board) and the Recreation Conservation Office through the (RCO), and subject to certain federally mandated contract provisions.

In accordance with RCO’s policy on the utilization of socially and economically disadvantaged individuals and disadvantaged business enterprises in procurement, where subconsulting opportunities are available the Contractor shall make good faith efforts to ensure to the fullest extent possible that it subcontracts with Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. The applicable MBE/WBE fair share objectives/goals negotiated with EPA by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises are 10% MBE and 4% WBE. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.

King County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 USC §§ 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all proposers that it will affirmatively ensure that for any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and no businesses will be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin (including limited English proficiency), creed, sex (including sexual orientation and gender identity), age, or disability in consideration for an award.

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Debbie Hall, debhall@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-7873

Proposals will be received for KC001451, Work Order Surveying and Mapping Services for Metro Transit Department; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on July 10, 2025.

This contract is funded by the Regional Mobility Grant funding. There is a 10% minimum requirement for Washington State Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises Certified Federal Small Business Enterprise (SBE) firms on this contract.

Total Estimated Price: $1,000,000

This Contract is subject to the appropriations of the State of Washington.

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Alice Phoenix, alice.phoenix@kingcounty.gov, 206-263-9311

Sealed bids will be received for KC001445, Belmondo Levee Repair; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30 PM on 06/26/2025. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Invitation to Bid Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 15% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 20% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

Brief Scope: This project will (1) repair up to 100-feet of damage on the levee, existing engineered log jam (ELJ) and rock barb located at River Mile (RM) 10.4 on the Cedar River; (2) include aquatic habitat enhancement in the floodplain adjacent to the damaged section of levee; (3) continue providing flood protection to State Route 169, King County’s Cedar River Regional Trail, and Verizon’s buried interstate fiber optic line.

Estimated contract price: $880,901

Pre-Bid(s)/Site Tour(s): Please see Section 00 10 00 Invitation to Bid for details

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

KC001456 OPENS: 6/30/2025

Jury Summons Printing, Postage & Mailing

KC001403 OPEN: 6/26/2025

ITB-Silvicultural Services

Sealed bids will be received for KC001453, SOUTH TREATMENT PLANT ESSENTIAL SERVICES STANDBY GENERATOR REPLACEMENT REBID; by the King County Procurement and Payables Section, via the E-Procurement system, until 1:30PM on JUNE 6, 2025. Late bids will not be accepted. The public bid opening will be conducted on-line following the Bid Close Date and Time; see Section 00 10 00 for details.

There is a 10% minimum Apprentice Utilization Requirement on this contract.

There is a 10% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractors and Suppliers (SCS) on this contract.

The purpose of the project is to replace an aging 400kW essential service standby generator, generator replacement panel, and associated accessories, and circuiting. The project also includes the replacement of existing non-functional underground fuel storage tank (UST) fuel monitoring system and installation of a new fuel polishing system. The work includes but is not limited to installation of temporary generator, wiring, demolition, installation of new control panels and instrumentation, and all other work as defined in the Contract documents.

Estimated contract price: $1,395,761.00

Pre-Bid(s): Please see Section 00 10 00 for details.

Prospective bidders can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Complete Invitation to Bid Documents, including all project details, specifications, and contact information are available on our web page at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/supplierportal

Proposals will be received for KC001437, Engineering Services for CSO Supplemental Compliance and Corrective Action Program; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on July 3, 2025.

This contract includes development and submittal of an Equity and Social Justice (ESJ) Innovation Plan. The ESJ Innovation Plan details the approach, strategies, and actionable steps that will be taken to maximize the participation of Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) firms. Both MBE and WBE firms must be certified by the State of Washington Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises.

Total Estimated Price for Phase 1: $12,000,000

Total Estimated Price for all Phases: $84,000,000

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Corinne Easter, corinne.easter@kingcounty.gov, 206-477-8556

Sealed bids will be received by the King County Procurement Services Section through the following emails: skoskei@kingcounty.gov or 206-263-5735 and michelle.poste@kingcounty.gov or (206) 263-9303.

King County encourages minority business enterprise participation. King County does not discriminate on the basis of disability in its programs, services, and employment opportunities for persons with disabilities.

RFP/A SR-0000276465 OPENS: 7/2/2025

Vehicle / Vehicle Licensing Sub-Agent-Burien Submissions should be sent to skoskei@kingcounty.gov or 206-263-5735 and michelle.poste@kingcounty.gov or (206) 263-9303

REQUEST FOR BIDS

BID DUE DATE: 06/25/25

BID DUE TIME: 1:00PM

KCHA will accept bids from Qualified General Contractors for the Boulevard Manor Fire Alarm System Replacement project located in Burien, WA. Bid documents and drawings can be downloaded from our website: www.kcha.org/business/construction/open

Public notice

The King County Housing Authority (KCHA) announces the availability of its proposed Amendment 1 to its adopted 2025 Moving to Work (MTW) Plan.

Moving to Work is a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) program, which allows select housing authorities to establish local programs and policies in order to (1) increase the housing choices of low-income families, (2) help residents achieve economic independence, and (3) increase the cost-effectiveness of federal housing programs. As an MTW agency, KCHA develops and shares an annual plan which outlines and identifies proposed changes to policies and programs that KCHA may undertake in 2025. The proposed Amendment 1 includes updates to the adopted Plan.

A copy of the proposed amendment will be available for review beginning June 2, 2025, at: https://www.kcha.org/about/news/mtw or upon request by contacting mtw@kcha.org or 206-574-4285. Written comments may also be submitted by mail to the following address:

KCHA Attn: MTW Plan Comments, 600 Andover Park W., Tukwila, WA, 98188. All comments should be received by July 1, 2025.

KCHA will hold a Public Hearing to review and receive comments on Tuesday, June 24, 2025 at 6:00 PM at the Seola Gardens Community Center, located at 11215 5th Ave. SW, Seattle, WA 98146. Attendees also have the option to participate virtually, on the meeting platform, Zoom. Those attending virtually may connect to the meeting at the following web address: https://qrco.de/bg2T9h.

REQUEST FOR BIDS

BID DUE DATE: 06/25/25

BID DUE TIME: 1:00PM

KCHA will accept submittals from Qualified Consultants for Physical Capital Needs Assessment Services This is an on‐call term contract for projects that may occur throughout the King County area. RFQ documents can be downloaded from our website: https://www.kcha.org/business/professional/open

Proposals will be received for KC001444, Work Order Multidisciplinary Architectural & Engineering Services for Facilities Management Division; by King County Procurement and Payables Section until 12:00 PM on July 9, 2025.

There is a 10% minimum requirement for King County Certified Small Contractor and Supplier (SCS) firms on this contract.

King County intends to award one contract from this RFP.

Total Estimated Price: $2,000,000

Prospective proposers can view more details at: https://kingcounty.gov/procurement/solicitations

Contact: Jennifer Haegele, jhaegele@kingcounty.gov, 206-477-5716