Civil rights groups and lawmakers stand together for diversity and equal opportunity

In a show of unity, six prominent Congressional Caucuses introduced a joint resolution today that affirms diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility as essential pillars of the American Dream and integral to the nation’s prosperity, safety, and democracy.

The resolution, which comes in response to growing attacks on diversity and inclusion programs nationwide, is backed by the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC), Congressional Black Caucus, Congressional Equality Caucus (CEC), Congressional Hispanic Caucus, the Democratic Women’s Caucus, and the Congressional Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Caucus.

The joint resolution calls for all levels of government, educational institutions, workplaces, and organizations to uphold and promote inclusivity while removing barriers to opportunity. It stresses the need for equal access to resources and services, particularly for marginalized communities that have historically faced systemic discrimination.

Rep. Grace Meng, chair of CAPAC, expressed her concern over the ongoing discrimination faced by various minority groups, including Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders.

“Every American deserves to have a fair shot at success, but for far too many in our country, this is simply not the reality,” said Meng. “Diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility are about building a future where everyone can succeed and thrive. We will not let this administration sow division and roll back the progress we have made to ensure equal opportunity for all.”

Rep. Mark Takano (D-CA), chair of the CEC, echoed these sentiments.

“These initiatives don’t lower the bar—they simply widen the entrance,” said Takano. He further criticized efforts by President Donald Trump and the Republican party to undermine civil rights and nondiscrimination protections, particularly for the LGBTQI+ community.

“As Chair of the Congressional Equality Caucus, I am committed to working with my colleagues in Congress to protect that progress and ensure equality for all.”

The resolution has garnered significant support from civil rights and advocacy organizations, including the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, Asian Americans Advancing Justice | AAJC, the National Women’s Law Center Action Fund, Race Forward, and the Jewish Council for Public Affairs, among others.