CID shooting, suspects at-large

Seattle police detectives are investigating a shooting in the Chinatown-International District (CID).

At about 4:50 p.m. on Monday, patrol officers responded to reports of a shooting near 12th Avenue South and South Jackson Street. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound in the leg. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

Police searched the area, but didn’t find the suspects.

If anyone has information, call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

Anonymous tips are accepted.