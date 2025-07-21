Cathay Post #186 leads Hometown Heroes in 2025 Chinatown Seafair Parade

Veterans, service members, first responders, and their families marched through the heart of the Chinatown-International District (CID) on Sunday during the 2025 Chinatown Seafair Parade, led by the American Legion Cathay Post #186 Color Guard.

The annual celebration, hosted by the Greater Seattle Chinese Chamber of Commerce, drew spectators lining the nine-block route to watch a vibrant mix of traditional floats, Asian cultural performers, and a 100-foot dragon.

Cathay Post #186 rallied Puget Sound “Hometown Heroes” to join the parade, including ROTC cadets and community supporters. Marchers proudly carried a giant U.S. flag—new to this year’s lineup—while others donned uniforms and patriotic colors to honor their service and heritage.

The event concluded with a community meal in the CID.