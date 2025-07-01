ACRS among 11 groups nationwide receiving $500K grant 

Asian Counseling and Referral Service (ACRS) is among 11 organizations nationwide selected to receive a share of a $500,000 grant from Asian Americans Advancing Justice – AAJC to expand digital and artificial intelligence literacy programs.

The initiative, announced Tuesday, aims to close digital skill gaps in underserved communities by funding programs that offer job readiness training, AI literacy, and essential computer skills.

“As AI systems become increasingly prevalent, it’s critical for underserved communities to be adequately prepared to take on a digital world,” said Lia Nitake, senior director of technology, telecommunications and media policy at Advancing Justice – AAJC.

According to Advancing Justice – AAJC, 46% of Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) individuals reported lacking basic computer or technical skills in a 2024 survey. Additionally, recent focus groups conducted in partnership with University of Michigan researchers found that digital literacy gaps are leaving many AAPI individuals vulnerable to misinformation and unable to access key services online.

Another Seattle-based grant recipient was National Asian Pacific Center on Aging to support its computer skills and professional development programs for older adults.

More information on the grant and participating organizations can be found at advancingjustice-aajc.org.