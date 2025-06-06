WSCCNA celebrates its final chapter

More than 70 people gathered at Mai Place Restaurant in Renton last Saturday to celebrate the closing of the Washington State Chinese Cancer Network Association (WSCCNA). The event was filled with hugs, cheers—and a few tears.

Founded in 2003, WSCCNA was created to meet a vital need for information and support among cancer patients, survivors, and their families in the Chinese American community.

“For over 22 years, it was a source of strength, encouragement, and companionship for cancer patients and survivors, and families,” said Kathy Lin, WSCCNA president and one of the founders.

Over the years, deep bonds and lasting friendships formed among board members and participants. But times have changed, and new challenges emerged.

One of the biggest issues was “the lack of successors to continue leading and managing the nonprofit,” said Stella Leong. In addition, modern technologies—like WeChat and Google—have made cancer resources and communication more accessible, according to Lin.

After thoughtful deliberation, the board and members ultimately made “the difficult decision to bring the organization to a close,” said Lin.

WSCCNA’s remaining funds will be distributed among five nonprofit organizations within the community.