WA’s Conrad wins DNC leadership post

Washington State Democratic Party Chair Shasti Conrad has been elected vice chair of the Democratic National Committee, becoming the first South Asian American to hold an officer position in the party’s national leadership.

Conrad secured 225 votes, or about 56%, of the 402 cast in the election. The win highlights both her rising profile and the Democratic Party’s growing emphasis on elevating diverse voices within its ranks.

“As a millennial, I’m committed to creating more opportunities for young people to get involved and become the leaders of today—not just tomorrow,” Conrad said following the vote. “And as an Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) leader, I’m proud to represent America’s fastest-growing voting bloc.”

At 41, Conrad was the youngest of the final three candidates for the post. Her win is also being celebrated as a milestone for the AAPI community, which now numbers more than 25 million in the U.S.

Raised by a single mother who worked a public sector union job, Conrad often draws from her personal story when discussing policy and party values. She is a naturalized citizen and has positioned her lived experience as a direct counterpoint to anti-immigrant rhetoric, particularly from the Trump era.

Her background in Democratic politics stretches back nearly 20 years. She volunteered for campaigns in her youth, interned for then–Vice President Joe Biden, and later served in the Obama White House’s Office of Civic Engagement. She has since climbed through the party ranks, holding leadership roles in King County, statewide in Washington, and regionally through the Association of State Democratic Chairs.