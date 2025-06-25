Villain role spills over? ‘Cobra Kai’ actor sorry for biting co-star

“Cobra Kai” actor Martin Kove has issued a public apology to co-star Alicia Hannah-Kim following an incident at a fan convention in Washington state, where Hannah-Kim says Kove bit her during an autograph signing.

“I deeply regret and apologize for my actions regarding the incident with Alicia (Hannah-Kim), a genuinely kind and wonderful person who didn’t deserve to be put in this position,” Kove said in a statement released Tuesday through his publicist. “I was being playful in the moment but went too far and there is absolutely no excuse for my behavior.”

The incident occurred Sunday during the Summer Convention in Puyallup. Police responded to the scene after Hannah-Kim reported the bite but declined to press charges. Kove was not arrested.

Kove, 78, said he takes “full responsibility” for what happened and emphasized that it “will never happen again.” He also apologized to Hannah-Kim’s husband, actor Sebastian Roché.

Midway through the interaction, police body-camera footage obtained by NBC News, captured the confrontation between the two actors. In the video, Hannah-Kim tells Kove, “You have left a mark on my body,” and adds, “Sir, were you raised in a ditch?” She repeatedly calls the action “assault,” as an officer notes a visible bite mark on her arm. Officers photographed the injury and filed an informational report at Hannah-Kim’s request.

Both actors appear on Netflix’s “Cobra Kai,” the series continuation of “The Karate Kid” franchise. Kove portrayed John Kreese, a longtime villain in the series, though reports suggest he will not appear in the show’s upcoming final season.