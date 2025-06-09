Two arrested, drugs and cash recovered in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District

Two people were arrested Saturday evening in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District after officers spotted what appeared to be drug deals taking place near 12th Avenue South and South Jackson Street.

Police say the man and woman, both in their 40s, were seen selling drugs to multiple people around 6 p.m. Officers arrested the pair and found drugs, cash, and car keys. One of the suspects also had an outstanding felony warrant.

A search of their car turned up more drugs and money. In total, police recovered about 11 grams of crack cocaine, 13 grams of fentanyl, nearly $1,000 in cash, and drug paraphernalia.

Both suspects were booked into King County Jail. The case has been turned over to the department’s Narcotics Unit for further investigation.