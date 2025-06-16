Thousands march peacefully in Seattle ‘No Kings’ demonstration

Tens of thousands of people gathered Saturday, June 14, for a peaceful demonstration that began at Cal Anderson Park and ended at the Seattle Center, joining a wave of protests held across the United States.

Masses of demonstrators packed into streets, parks and plazas nationwide to protest President Donald Trump, marching through downtowns and small towns while voicing anti-authoritarian chants and support for democracy and immigrant rights.



In Seattle, the crowd moved slowly through city streets, led by participants of all ages carrying handmade signs and calling for change. The Seattle Police Department’s Outreach and Engagement Team (POET), a group of approximately 10 specially trained officers, coordinated with event organizers before and during the demonstration. Officers worked to ensure the route remained clear and safe for participants. The nearly two-mile procession took approximately three hours to reach the Seattle Center, where demonstrators filled the area near the Space Needle. The atmosphere remained calm and focused, with no reported confrontations or property damage.

At the University of Washington, a demonstration took place in Red Square as part of the nationwide “No Kings” protests. Organized by Students United for Palestinian Equality and Return, the protest called attention to the university’s ties to Boeing, and the company’s link to the Israeli military. Activists demanded that UW sever those connections, tying their message into broader themes of opposing authoritarianism and advocating for justice that defined the “No Kings” movement.

Separately, in Tukwila, about 150 people gathered outside a Department of Homeland Security office to protest a sudden immigration check-in order targeting immigrants enrolled in the Intensive Supervision Appearance Program. Though not part of the “No Kings” protests, this demonstration highlighted the growing tension and anxiety among immigrant communities over policies they see as stripping away their rights. The gathering turned tense when Tukwila police in riot gear arrived around 3 p.m. and ordered the crowd to disperse. Tear gas was deployed, and a Special Response Team from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement used pepper balls and chemical agents to control the crowd. At least two immigrants were detained, sparking outrage among protesters.

Saturday’s protests were part of a larger, nationwide effort with demonstrations in more than 2,000 cities.