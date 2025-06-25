Think big picture | Book recommendations

By Samantha Pak

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

Lies and Weddings

By Kevin Kwan

Doubleday, 2024

Meet Rufus Leung Gresham, future Earl of Greshambury and son of a former Hong Kong supermodel. Despite being born into British aristocracy, his family’s trust has been depleted by generations of reckless spending. On top of that, there’s an ever-growing mountain of debt that’s not going away any time soon.

The solution? Attend his sister’s wedding in Hawaii and find a rich woman to seduce and eventually marry. His choices include a French hotel heiress with a royal bloodline and a venture capitalist billionaire. But there’s also the girl next door, Eden Tong—except she’s only the humble daughter of a doctor (and a doctor herself now). When Rufus finally confesses his love to Eden, it’s on a hot mic. Fortunately, a volcanic eruption interrupts things, but the damage is done and any chance of Rufus marrying for money is lost.

Taking place in the same universe as “Sex and Vanity,” Kwan brings us back to the world of mega rich Asians outside of Asia. And as usual, he shows us how having ungodly amounts of money does exempt you from problems. If anything, it tends to make things worse. And when you’re on the verge of losing everything—like the Gresham family—it can really make you evaluate what’s really important. Or not. It can also make you desperate to try anything in order to hang onto the money and status, which can make those of us who may not be as financially fortunate actually grateful to not have billion dollar-sized issues.

In addition to the hilarious drama and scandal of it all, Kwan does a great job of really bringing readers into the world of the ultra wealthy. From black sand beaches in Hawaii and a hot air balloon wedding in Marrakech, to glamorous Los Angeles bachelor pads and old English estates, the details will have readers feeling like they’re right there with the characters, and adding these locations to their list of places to visit (at least I have).

The Bronzed Beasts

By Roshani Chokshi

Wednesday Books, 2021

After Séverin’s perceived betrayal, the rest of his team is broken. With only a few hints and clues to go off of, Enrique, Laila, Hypnos, and Zofia have to make their way through the haunted canals of Venice, Italy to locate their leader.

Meanwhile, Séverin has to deal with the deranged whims of the Patriarch of the Fallen House and find the location of a temple beneath a plague island, where the Divine Lyre can be played and all his desires will come true.

In this third and final installment of the Gilded Wolves trilogy, Chokshi brings us back to the dark and glamorous world of 19th century Europe. Full of danger and intrigue, the crew faces plague pits, deadly masquerades, unearthly songs, and the seemingly never-ending staircase of a temple with powers that might offer them the power of God—all while racing against the clock because, on top of everything else, they’ve only got 10 days until Laila dies.

Once again told from multiple perspectives, “Bronzed Beasts” is a story of love and friendship (among other things). One of my favorite things about this series has been the bond the group has formed over the years. They’ve been through many ups and downs (mostly downs, as of late), but they are always there for each other—even when they’ve been arguing. It’s something many of us could do well to remember: Even when we disagree, we should still try to take care of the ones we love.

And their love for each other is truly tested in this story as they are faced with seemingly impossible choices, between saving their friend and what’s best for the greater good. It’s not easy for any of them, but then again, life almost never is. Sometimes, sacrifices must be made.

Vilest Things

By Chloe Gong

S&S/Saga Press, 2024

Calla Tuoleimi has done what she set out to do. After five years in hiding, she’s finally won San-Er’s bloody games and killed her tyrant uncle, the former ruler of Talin, King Kasa. And now she is serving as the royal advisor to the newly crowned king, Kasa’s adopted son August Shenzhi.

Except that’s not actually August. Only Calla knows that it’s really Anton Makusa, her former lover and competition in the San-Er games, who jumped into August’s body right as Calla killed Anton to win the game. Needless to say, Anton is more than a little angry at her betrayal.

But when Anton’s first love, Otta Avia, wakes up after a years-long coma, she reveals a secret that threatens the monarchy—and as expected, chaos ensues. So now, Calla and Anton have to set aside their differences (if you can call attempted murder “differences”), and travel to the far ends of the kingdom in order to prevent anarchy.

“Vilest Things” brings us back to the Flesh & False Gods series in this second installment. Filled with power plays, blood, and lethal romance, Gong does a great job of building this world. From politics and religion, to the varying cultures throughout the kingdom, readers see how high the stakes are and what’s at risk if Calla and Anton don’t succeed. And it’s bigger than repairing their relationship, and even the monarchy. Readers can’t help but become invested and root for Calla and Anton. And personally, as someone who doesn’t like her stories too political (fictional or real), I was more interested in the inner workings of the kingdom and monarchy than I expected to be.

Inspired by William Shakespeare’s “Antony and Cleopatra,” this will also have readers (at least this one) interested in the Bard’s work—first to see how close Gong’s retelling is to the original, as well as to just enjoy the story.