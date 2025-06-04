By Jason Cruz

Welcome to another edition of The Layup Drill. In this column, we take a look at a Mariners ace, high school bests, and Son Heung-min finally winning a title.

Woo proves he’s the M’s ace

Sports celebrated Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month with celebrations throughout May. The Mariners held an AANHPI night on May 23 when the New York Yankees came to visit Seattle. Coincidentally, Bryan Woo started the game for the Mariners and gave a phenomenal performance. Woo, a Chinese American, had 6 strikeouts against the Yankees, leading Seattle to a 2-1 win.

With the Seattle Mariners’ pitching staff experiencing injuries, Woo has been the leader of the staff and is having an All-Star-like year. He is 5-2 with a 2.82 earned run average, with 63 strikeouts. Woo has made all 11 starts this year and after injuries sidetracked him last spring, he is full-speed ahead in 2025.

Washington state high schoolers shine

The high school athlete of the year is Mason Pike. This month, he was chosen as the Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of Washington. The award recognizes the nation’s most elite high school student-athletes for their accomplishments on and off the field. Gatorade awards each winner with a $1,000 grant to be donated to a local or national youth sports organization of the athlete’s choice.

Pike compiled a 10-0 record as a pitcher on the mound with a 0.22 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 64 innings through 29 games.

Pike is the No. 2 ranked baseball player in the state of Washington. Pike will attend Oregon State University next year to play for the Beavers. But the Puyallup High School star helped the Vikings become a nationally-ranked high school baseball team this spring. Pike led the team to state, where he pitched a 17 strikeout no-hitter. Unfortunately, the undefeated Vikings were upset in the 4A state semifinal by Lake Washington High School. Pike’s father is Filipino American. He has a tattoo on his arm which commemorates his Filipino roots. Pike’s next stop will be playing baseball in Corvallis.

On the basketball court, Liberty High School’s Mason Chin was recognized by making the South King County all-area basketball team. Chin averaged 8 points a game for the Patriots. A junior, Chin shot 42% from 3-point range, 72% from 2 point range, and 82% from the free-throw line. Chin also plays golf for Liberty.

South Korean footballer finally wins championship

South Korean professional football (American soccer) player Son Heung-min’s career finally found him holding a trophy. The 32-year-old forward for Tottenham Hotspur and captain for the club won the UEFA Europa League Cup. It was the first title in 17 years for the club and Son’s first title in his professional career.

Son has been a part of Tottenham since August 2015, signing the equivalent of a 5-year $34 million USD contract. He is one of the only Asian footballers playing in the Premier League, the highest level of the English football league system. Son has been a prolific goal scorer for Tottenham despite several instances of racial abuse from opposing fans. In 2018, he was the first Asian to finish the season as a top-10 goal scorer in the English Premier League.

Notably, this was the last year of Son’s contract with Tottenham and there are rumors that he may not be back with the team as they are looking at “a major squad overhaul.” He does have options including playing for a Saudi Arabian league, which will pay him a lucrative contract based on his credentials with Tottenham. The league made him a massive offer last year as a means to build up its football with notable players

NFLers Murray and Bynum contemplate Olympics in flag football

NFL owners voted on allowing players to be able to participate in flag football at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. It will be the first time that flag football will be a sport at the Olympics.

Notably, Arizona Cardinals starting quarterback Kyler Murray expressed interest in participating for South Korea in flag football. “I think it would be a great experience,” Murray, whose mother is Korean, said about the possibility in a recent interview posted by ESPN. In March, Murray visited South Korea for the first time. Fans greeted him at the Incheon International Airport as he used the trip to connect with his Korean heritage.

Another NFL player that may consider representing his Asian heritage is Camryn Bynum. The former Minnesota Viking and recently signed Indianapolis Colt is actively involved in promoting and developing flag football in the Philippines in preparation of fielding a team for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Over the past four years, he has held Camp Beezy, a flag football camp held in the Philippines that is promoted through his philanthropic foundation.

“The growth and how people that come here are eager to learn has been eye-opening to me.” He added, “I 100% believe that the Philippines can and will make it [to the Olympics],” Bynum said in an interview with a Philippines television station covering his camp. Bynum spends a portion of the offseason living in the Philippines.

